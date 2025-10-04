The troops of India and Australia will begin their fourth edition of joint bilateral military exercise “Austra Hind” at at the Irwin Barracks in Australia’s Perth from October 13.

New Delhi: The troops of India and Australia will begin their fourth edition of joint bilateral military exercise “Austra Hind” at at the Irwin Barracks in Australia’s Perth from October 13. A 14-day bilateral exercise will focus on to further strengthen the operational capabilities of both the armies in undertaking joint company level operations in urban and semi-urban terrain.

The exercise, which will be culminated on October 26, is mandated to be conducted under the United Nations guideline – reflecting the shared commitment towards global peace and security.

The previous edition was held at Foreign Training Node, Pune in Maharashtra in November 2024. It is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Australia.

This time the Indian contingent will be represented mainly by a battalion of the Gorkha Rifles.

The exercise will also focus on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.

Exercise Austra Hind will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting tactical operations.

“The exercise will also facilitate developing bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both the sides.”

In July this year, India, along with 18 other nations, participated in Talisman Sabre exercise, a major bilateral military drill led by Australia. Over 35,000 military personnel from 19 nations participated in the exercise, which lasted for three weeks.