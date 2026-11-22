India registered a historic 720/9 in Wellington, marking their highest Test total abroad. Centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant powered the visitors to a commanding lead, setting records for team score and individual SENA achievements.

India Piles Up Historic 720 Run Total In First Innings Against NZ

Wellington [New Zealand], November 22 (ANI): India produced a historic batting masterclass over two-and-a-half days, registering their highest-ever Test innings total away from home against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday. Led by Shubman Gill, the visitors piled up a mammoth 720/9 in 166 overs before declaring their first innings with a commanding 352-run lead.

The total also became the highest-ever team score in a Test match played in New Zealand since 1930, surpassing the hosts' previous record of 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019. India's monumental effort featured centuries from KL Rahul (136) and Rishabh Pant (128), while Gill narrowly missed out on a hundred with 98. Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Dhruv Jurel (78) also made significant contributions, ensuring India crossed the 700-run mark and rewrote the record books.

India also scripted a unique record, becoming the first team in Test cricket history to register 50-plus run partnerships for each of the first seven wickets in a single innings. The mammoth total also marked India's highest-ever Test innings score on foreign soil, surpassing their previous best of 707 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2010. India's dominant batting display was headlined by several historic individual milestones from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Rahul became the first Indian and only the second Asian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA nations — South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. Pant, meanwhile, created history by becoming the first visiting wicketkeeper to register Test centuries in all four SENA countries. The explosive left-hander smashed six sixes during his 128-run knock, including one that brought up his ninth Test century.