Columbus Crew defeated Inter Miami 3-0 in the first game of their MLS Cup playoff series. Gonzalo Tapia scored twice, and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte kept a clean sheet, placing the defending champions in immediate danger of elimination.

Columbus Crew Stuns Inter Miami With 3-0 Win in MLS Playoff Opener

Miami [USA], November 22 (ANI): Lionel Messi's Inter Miami endured a disappointing start to their MLS Cup playoff campaign as Columbus Crew registered a commanding 3-0 victory in Game 1 of their Round One best-of-three series at Nu Stadium on Saturday. Gonzalo Tapia scored twice, while Taha Habroune found the net once as Columbus stunned the defending champions on their home turf, putting Inter Miami on the brink of elimination.

Columbus took an early lead in the ninth minute after Gonzalo Tapia converted a penalty, awarded following a foul by Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair inside the box. Inter Miami struggled to find an equaliser despite creating opportunities, with goalkeeper Patrick Schulte producing several important saves to deny Messi and keep the visitors ahead. Columbus capitalised on their numerical advantage after the break, with Taha Habroune doubling the lead in the 52nd minute following a well-worked attacking move. Just six minutes later, Tapia completed his brace to make it 3-0 and put the result beyond Inter Miami's reach. Despite Messi's efforts, the hosts failed to break through Columbus' organised defence. Schulte delivered an impressive performance between the posts, making five saves to preserve a clean sheet for the visitors. The defeat leaves Inter Miami under immense pressure in their title defence, with Columbus taking a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three playoff series. Notably, Messi was presented with the 2026 MLS Golden Boot before kick-off after finishing the regular season with 26 goals, becoming the first player to win the award in consecutive seasons. However, the individual accolade was overshadowed by a disappointing night for the defending champions. (ANI)