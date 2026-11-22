India made history in the Wellington Test against New Zealand, declaring at 720/9. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel starred with the bat, setting a massive 352-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah struck early to leave the hosts reeling at 33/1 at Tea.

India Creates Test History In Wellington Declaring At Massive 720/9

India continued their dominance in the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington, declaring their first innings at a massive 720/9 on Day 4 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington before striking early in the hosts' second innings. The visitors created history by registering the highest-ever innings total against New Zealand in Test cricket, surpassing the West Indies' previous record of 660/5 declared at the same venue in 1995.

India's record-breaking total gave them a commanding 352-run first-innings lead. In reply, Jasprit Bumrah provided an early breakthrough by dismissing New Zealand skipper Tom Latham for a duck, putting the hosts under immediate pressure. At Tea on Day 4, New Zealand were 33/1, trailing India by 319 runs, with Devon Conway (12) and Henry Nicholls (21) unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming Day 4 at 486/4, India added 234 runs to their overnight total, with Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel leading the charge. Pant continued his aggressive approach to register a magnificent 128 off 153 deliveries, while Jurel remained instrumental with a valuable 78. Pant, who had resumed on 55, added 73 runs on Day 4 before falling to Rachin Ravindra. His knock featured 10 boundaries and six sixes. Jurel, meanwhile, made 78 off 79 balls, adding 46 runs after lunch to keep India's scoring rate high.

Anshul Kamboj also made a crucial contribution, scoring 38 off 42 deliveries after resuming his innings on zero. Washington Sundar chipped in with 24, while Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah contributed 13 and seven runs respectively as India crossed the 700-run mark before declaring at 720/9. India's morning session was particularly productive, with the visitors scoring 143 runs in 27.5 overs. Pant's century was the highlight before he departed on the stroke of lunch.