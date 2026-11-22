More than a year has passed since Cena retired, and he's now a household name in both WWE and Hollywood. His success came by following in one man's footprints, and that man is Dwayne Johnson. Like Johnson, Cena became a fan favourite before making Hollywood home. The two also shared iconic WrestleMania matches, with The Rock winning the first before Cena closed the chapter in the second. Given how intense and at times personal that rivalry became, Cena would be a fitting choice.