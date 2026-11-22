David Warner's manager, James Erskine, has urged the Australian cricket team to hold a private meeting to resolve the lingering 2018 Sandpaper Scandal controversy and put the blame game to rest once and for all for the sake of team unity.

David Warners Manager Proposes Private Meeting To End Sandpaper Row

Melbourne [Australia], November 22 (ANI): Amid the escalating war of words over Australia's 2018 Sandpaper Scandal, David Warner's manager James Erskine has proposed a 'players-only' meeting to settle the controversy, urging those involved to resolve their differences behind closed doors. Calling it a case of "dishonour among cheats", Erskine insisted that the players themselves must find a way to end the bitter blame game. "I think the players have got to sort this out on their own,’’ Erskine told CODE Sports. “Right now it’s sort of dishonour among cheats, and the fact of the matter is it should be honour among cheats. None of them did the right thing. But at the end of the day none of them are bad guys. They are all good guys," he added.

Erskine urged Pat Cummins, David Warner and the entire Australian team to meet privately without managers or Cricket Australia officials, apologise to one another and clear the air. He believes they should resolve their differences behind closed doors and emerge united, putting the Sandpaper Scandal controversy to rest once and for all. “I would say the solution is the Cummins and the Warners and the whole team get together without managers and without Cricket Australia, and they sit in a room and apologise to each other and say whatever they did, they did not do it out of malice or throw someone under the bus," he said. "They need to have it out among themselves. The deal is after they do that, and some may be upset about things, they leave that room united; that is the end of the situation as far as the players are concerned," he noted.

The 2018 ball-tampering controversy has resurfaced after Khawaja made several revelations about the scandal in South Africa in his autobiography, Sabr. In the book, Khawaja claimed that everyone in the squad knew about the use of sandpaper. Cummins later dismissed Khawaja's claims as "utter nonsense" during a press conference. Following Cummins' remarks, Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper by television cameras during the 2018 South Africa tour, ignited the controversy further with a tell-all column published in The West Australian on Wednesday. In his 4,000-word column, Bancroft challenged the bowling group's claims that they did not know about the sandpaper use. He recounted a discussion during the tea break on the second day of the Port Elizabeth Test, claiming that bowling coach David Saker and head coach Darren Lehmann were present when David Warner allegedly suggested using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball. (ANI)