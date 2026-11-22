Josh Hazlewood clarified his relationship with Usman Khawaja following recent Sandpaper Scandal discourse, noting their bond remained strictly professional. Meanwhile, controversy continues regarding the 2018 ball-tampering allegations.

Josh Hazlewood Breaks Silence on Dynamics with Teammate Khawaja

Melbourne [Australia], November 22 ANI): Amid Usman Khawaja’s bombshell revelations about Australia’s 2018 Sandpaper Scandal, Josh Hazlewood has opened up about his relationship with the batter, admitting that while they shared a professional bond, they were never close off the field. Hazlewood explained that, like any workplace, a cricket team has players who get along professionally but do not necessarily socialise outside work. He clarified that he never hated or avoided his teammates, but did not go out of his way to spend time with everyone. "I think in any work environment, whether it be sport or in the office, and you have a team of 20, there's two or three who you just don't get along with in terms of hanging out," Hazlewood told CODE Sports. "You get on with each other from a professional point of view and I always did with everyone I played with; I tried to, and I didn't hate them or avoid them at all costs, but I didn't go out of my way to hang out with them," he added.

The 2018 ball-tampering controversy has resurfaced after Khawaja made several revelations about the scandal in South Africa in his autobiography, Sabr. In the book, Khawaja claimed that everyone in the squad knew about the use of sandpaper. Australia captain Pat Cummins later dismissed Khawaja's claims as "utter nonsense" during a press conference. Following Cummins' remarks, Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper by television cameras during the 2018 South Africa tour, ignited the controversy further with a tell-all column published in The West Australian on Wednesday. In his 4,000-word column, Bancroft challenged the bowling group's claims that they did not know about the sandpaper use. He recounted a discussion during the tea break on the second day of the Port Elizabeth Test, claiming that bowling coach David Saker and head coach Darren Lehmann were present when David Warner allegedly suggested using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball. (ANI)