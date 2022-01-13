  • Facebook
    India Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth among 7 Indians test positive for COVID-19

    Aside from Srikanth and Ashwini, the other Indians who have tested positive include Ritika Rahul Thaker, Treesa Jolly, Mithun Manjunath, Simran Aman Singhi, and Khushi Gupta.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 8:59 AM IST
    Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa are among the seven players tested positive for coronavirus during the India Open 2022 in New Delhi. The BWF said on Thursday that seven players had tested positive and had been removed from the event. The number of Covid-19 cases in India is rapidly increasing, with the Omicron variety wreaking havoc. Every day, almost 20,000 instances are reported in Delhi alone. Aside from Srikanth and Ashwini, the other Indians who have tested positive include Ritika Rahul Thaker, Treesa Jolly, Mithun Manjunath, Simran Aman Singhi, and Khushi Gupta.

    In a press release, the Badminton World Federation stated that all players and staff were subjected to an obligatory RT-PCR test. Following their findings on Tuesday, the seven who tested positive and their doubles partners were all pulled from the event. According to the statement, the players will not be replaced in the main draw, and their opponents will be awarded a walkover to the following round. It added that to safeguard the health and safety of all players, testing processes have been performed in compliance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India norms.

    The competition began on Tuesday, with some of India's most prominent names in sports taking part. In the first round, Assam's Ashmita Chaliha defeated Russia's fifth seed and world No.28 Evgeniya Kosetskaya 24-22, 21-16.

    PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round with comfortable victories. While Srikanth defeated former junior world No. 1 Siril Verma 21-17, 21-10 in his opening, Sindhu defeated compatriot Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli 21-5, 21-16.

    The 2022 edition of the India Open is being held behind closed doors in the Indira Gandhi Stadium's KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, and is being organised by the Badminton Association of India.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 9:06 AM IST
