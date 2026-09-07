BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia calls the inaugural T20I between India and Japan on September 22, 2026, 'more than a cricket match'. The game, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties, is a step in making cricket a 'global reality'.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia termed the upcoming inaugural T20I between world champions India and Japan as "more than a cricket match", but as a direction where the game of cricket is moving from a "global ambition" to global reality".

The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the men’s teams from each nation will play a T20 International match to launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

Cricket's Global Journey

Posting on X, Saikia said that the sport's journey is "being shaped by moments that take the game beyond its traditional boundaries."

"Cricket’s global journey is being shaped by moments that take the game beyond its traditional boundaries. The India–Japan T20I match on 22nd September ’26 is one such moment taking international cricket to Japan, connecting with a new audience and strengthening the game’s presence in a region with immense potential," he said.

He also said that the match is an opportunity to recognise the vision and groundwork laid down by Jai Shah, the current ICC Chairman during his tenure as BCCI secretary, for the growth of cricket globally at the heart of its future.

Saikia also recognised the responsibility of BCCI to bring the sport to "new countries, new communities and new generations".

"From expanding cricket into new territories to building a stronger pathway towards the Olympic movement, the ambition has always been clear: make cricket more accessible, more inclusive and truly global. As BCCI, our responsibility is to build on that foundation and continue taking the game to new countries, new communities and new generations. India–Japan is more than a cricket match. It represents the direction in which our sport is moving from a global ambition to a global reality. The journey has begun. And there is much more to come," he signed off.

Cricket’s global journey is being shaped by moments that take the game beyond its traditional boundaries. The India–Japan T20I match on 22nd. September,’26 is one such moment taking international cricket to Japan, connecting with a new audience and strengthening the game’s… — Devajit LON Saikia (@lonsaikia) September 7, 2026

'The Suzuki Cup' and 'Sport 75' Initiative

The match, titled as 'The Suzuki Cup' will take place at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture on September 22, 2026.

According to the press release, the match will be the first step of “Sport 75”, an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to promote human exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sports, taking note of India’s ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036.

'A Landmark Moment'

JCA CEO Naoki Miyaji called India’s visit to Japan a landmark moment, thanking the BCCI for its support and inviting both Indian cricket fans and local Japanese spectators to attend the historic T20I.

“To be able to invite the reigning World Champions to then home of cricket in Japan is a landmark moment for our association. We thank the BCCI for working with us towards this goal and greatly look forward to welcoming the passion of Indian cricket fans, and we actively encourage any local Japanese people curious about cricket to come and cheer on our team in what will be a truly memorable occasion,” he said.

(ANI)