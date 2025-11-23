Image Credit : Getty

Kuldeep Yadav, India’s celebrated left-arm wrist spinner, has not only carved a niche on the cricket field but also built a lifestyle reflecting his success. Born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, his journey from academy hopeful to international star has been matched by a steady rise in wealth.

Today, his net worth stands at ₹30–35 crore, driven by IPL contracts, BCCI salaries, and brand endorsements. This financial strength has allowed him to invest in luxury living and premium automobiles, making him one of cricket’s stylish personalities.