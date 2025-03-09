comscore
LIVE NOW

Mar 9, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final LIVE updates: Will India end 12-yr Champions Trophy title drought?

india vs new zealand cricket live score ind vs nz icc champions trophy 2025 final scorecard dubai international stadium streaming hrd

Team India is set to face New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, as the Men in Blue aim to reclaim the coveted trophy after 12 years along with the emotional weight surrounding stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Interestingly, the two teams have already clashed in the tournament at the same venue, making tactical adjustments a key focus as the Black Caps look to turn the tables on their previous encounter. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which has been the backdrop for India's campaign, will once again play host to the high-stakes showdown. The pitch is expected to favour bowlers, particularly spinners, who will play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the contest.

12:35 PM IST

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final LIVE updates: Dubai Pitch report

The pitch in Dubai has helped spin bowlers throughout the tournament, making it tough for batters to play shots once the ball gets older. The best time to bat is during the powerplay when the new ball comes onto the bat smoothly with little swing. However, as the game goes on, batters have to adjust to the slow surface. The final is expected to be similar, where attacking early and stabilizing in the middle overs will be crucial.

For the final, the pitch is not a fresh one—it was already used for the India vs. Pakistan match on February 23. In that game, India won by six wickets after restricting Pakistan to 241 in 49.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets for 40 runs, while Hardik Pandya picked up two for 31. India bowled 26 overs of spin, with Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja also playing key roles, together taking five wickets for 129 runs.

12:32 PM IST

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final LIVE updates: Dubai weather forecast

Players can expect clear skies and warm temperatures, with a high of 32 degrees Celsius. With no rain in the forecast, the attention will shift to how teams adapt their strategies to the conditions.

12:24 PM IST

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand in Dubai will feature key battles, including Matt Henry's impact, spin duels, Rachin Ravindra’s form, and fitness challenges in extreme heat.

Read Full Story

12:23 PM IST

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final LIVE updates: Varun Chakravarthy to pose a threat to New Zealand, says Kirmani

12:14 PM IST

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final LIVE updates: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extends wishes to Team India

12:08 PM IST

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli to Chakravarthy - 6 Indian players who could shine in the final

Team India to quest for the third Champions Trophy triumph when they take on New Zealand in a much-anticipated title clash on Sunday.

Read Full Story

12:06 PM IST

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand coach reflects on hectic travelling ahead of final against India

New Zealand coach Gary Stead addresses venue change concerns for the Champions Trophy final against India.

Read Full Story

12:04 PM IST

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: From fans to relatives, India performs havans, aartis, prayers and more (WATCH)

As India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, cricket fever has gripped the nation like never before.

Read Full Story

12:04 PM IST

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Shubman Gill opens up on vice-captaincy, 'hallmark' batting approach and more

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill discussed his leadership role, batting approach, and expectations from the Dubai pitch ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand.

Read Full Story

12:03 PM IST

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Virat Kohli vs Santner could be game-defining clash; check head-to-head stats

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand features a key battle between Virat Kohli and Mitchell Santner, with their head-to-head record and Kohli's struggles against left-arm spinners set to influence the outcome.

Read Full Story

12:03 PM IST

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Will Indian spinners outclass Kiwis' resilience in Dubai final?

India and New Zealand clash in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai, with spin set to play a crucial role in the high-stakes encounter.

Read Full Story

12:35 PM IST:

The pitch in Dubai has helped spin bowlers throughout the tournament, making it tough for batters to play shots once the ball gets older. The best time to bat is during the powerplay when the new ball comes onto the bat smoothly with little swing. However, as the game goes on, batters have to adjust to the slow surface. The final is expected to be similar, where attacking early and stabilizing in the middle overs will be crucial.

For the final, the pitch is not a fresh one—it was already used for the India vs. Pakistan match on February 23. In that game, India won by six wickets after restricting Pakistan to 241 in 49.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets for 40 runs, while Hardik Pandya picked up two for 31. India bowled 26 overs of spin, with Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja also playing key roles, together taking five wickets for 129 runs.

12:32 PM IST:

Players can expect clear skies and warm temperatures, with a high of 32 degrees Celsius. With no rain in the forecast, the attention will shift to how teams adapt their strategies to the conditions.

12:24 PM IST:

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand in Dubai will feature key battles, including Matt Henry's impact, spin duels, Rachin Ravindra’s form, and fitness challenges in extreme heat.

Read Full Story

12:23 PM IST:

12:14 PM IST:

12:08 PM IST:

Team India to quest for the third Champions Trophy triumph when they take on New Zealand in a much-anticipated title clash on Sunday.

Read Full Story

12:06 PM IST:

New Zealand coach Gary Stead addresses venue change concerns for the Champions Trophy final against India.

Read Full Story

12:04 PM IST:

As India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, cricket fever has gripped the nation like never before.

Read Full Story

12:04 PM IST:

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill discussed his leadership role, batting approach, and expectations from the Dubai pitch ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand.

Read Full Story

12:03 PM IST:

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand features a key battle between Virat Kohli and Mitchell Santner, with their head-to-head record and Kohli's struggles against left-arm spinners set to influence the outcome.

Read Full Story

12:03 PM IST:

India and New Zealand clash in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai, with spin set to play a crucial role in the high-stakes encounter.

Read Full Story

Top Stories
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome

Afghan women's education at risk as Trump admin cuts USAID scholarships, forcing deportation from Oman ddr

Afghan women's education at risk as Trump admin cuts USAID scholarships, forcing deportation from Oman

Top 5 small-cap mutual funds to tackle market volatility gcw

Top 5 small-cap mutual funds to tackle market volatility

Tamanna Bhatia to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 B'wood actresses over 35 without makeup NTI

Tamanna Bhatia to Shraddha: 7 B'wood actresses over 35 without makeup

US VP Vance confronted by pro-Ukraine protesters during walk with 3-year-old daughter dmn

US VP Vance confronted by pro-Ukraine protesters during walk with 3-year-old daughter (WATCH)

Top Videos
Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Trending News

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome

Afghan women's education at risk as Trump admin cuts USAID scholarships, forcing deportation from Oman ddr

Afghan women's education at risk as Trump admin cuts USAID scholarships, forcing deportation from Oman

US VP Vance confronted by pro-Ukraine protesters during walk with 3-year-old daughter dmn

US VP Vance confronted by pro-Ukraine protesters during walk with 3-year-old daughter (WATCH)

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved