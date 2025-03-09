IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final LIVE updates: Will India end 12-yr Champions Trophy title drought?

12:35 PM IST

The pitch in Dubai has helped spin bowlers throughout the tournament, making it tough for batters to play shots once the ball gets older. The best time to bat is during the powerplay when the new ball comes onto the bat smoothly with little swing. However, as the game goes on, batters have to adjust to the slow surface. The final is expected to be similar, where attacking early and stabilizing in the middle overs will be crucial.

For the final, the pitch is not a fresh one—it was already used for the India vs. Pakistan match on February 23. In that game, India won by six wickets after restricting Pakistan to 241 in 49.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets for 40 runs, while Hardik Pandya picked up two for 31. India bowled 26 overs of spin, with Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja also playing key roles, together taking five wickets for 129 runs.