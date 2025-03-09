IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final LIVE updates: Will India end 12-yr Champions Trophy title drought?

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final LIVE updates: Dubai Pitch report
The pitch in Dubai has helped spin bowlers throughout the tournament, making it tough for batters to play shots once the ball gets older. The best time to bat is during the powerplay when the new ball comes onto the bat smoothly with little swing. However, as the game goes on, batters have to adjust to the slow surface. The final is expected to be similar, where attacking early and stabilizing in the middle overs will be crucial.
For the final, the pitch is not a fresh one—it was already used for the India vs. Pakistan match on February 23. In that game, India won by six wickets after restricting Pakistan to 241 in 49.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets for 40 runs, while Hardik Pandya picked up two for 31. India bowled 26 overs of spin, with Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja also playing key roles, together taking five wickets for 129 runs.
IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final LIVE updates: Dubai weather forecast
Players can expect clear skies and warm temperatures, with a high of 32 degrees Celsius. With no rain in the forecast, the attention will shift to how teams adapt their strategies to the conditions.
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand in Dubai will feature key battles, including Matt Henry's impact, spin duels, Rachin Ravindra’s form, and fitness challenges in extreme heat.
IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final LIVE updates: Varun Chakravarthy to pose a threat to New Zealand, says Kirmani
#WATCH | Bengaluru: On India vs New Zealand #ICCChampionsTrophy final to be played tomorrow in Dubai, former Cricketer Syed Kirmani says, "We are a very formidable side...We have played very well in all the matches...The match between India and New Zealand is going to be a very… pic.twitter.com/aTdNbijXzO— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2025
IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final LIVE updates: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extends wishes to Team India
#WATCH | India vs New Zealand | Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture in Puri, extending best wishes to team India ahead of its final match against New Zealand in Dubai.#iccchampionstrophy2025 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/Vh9hsI6iac— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2025
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli to Chakravarthy - 6 Indian players who could shine in the final
Team India to quest for the third Champions Trophy triumph when they take on New Zealand in a much-anticipated title clash on Sunday.
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand coach reflects on hectic travelling ahead of final against India
New Zealand coach Gary Stead addresses venue change concerns for the Champions Trophy final against India.
IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: From fans to relatives, India performs havans, aartis, prayers and more (WATCH)
As India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, cricket fever has gripped the nation like never before.
IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Shubman Gill opens up on vice-captaincy, 'hallmark' batting approach and more
India's vice-captain Shubman Gill discussed his leadership role, batting approach, and expectations from the Dubai pitch ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand.
IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Virat Kohli vs Santner could be game-defining clash; check head-to-head stats
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand features a key battle between Virat Kohli and Mitchell Santner, with their head-to-head record and Kohli's struggles against left-arm spinners set to influence the outcome.
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Will Indian spinners outclass Kiwis' resilience in Dubai final?
India and New Zealand clash in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai, with spin set to play a crucial role in the high-stakes encounter.