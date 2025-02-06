IND vs ENG: BCCI unveils Team India's new tri-coloured themed jersey ahead of ODI series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the new jersey for the Indian cricket team's upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against England. Captain Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the tri-color themed jersey.

Captain Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the new jersey during the three-match series against England, starting Thursday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

The BCCI shared images of the new ODI jersey on its official social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), featuring prominent Indian players in the updated look.

Players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy posed in the new jersey.

Team India's New Jersey

The new jersey features notable changes, incorporating the colors of the Indian tricolor flag in the stripes on the shoulders.

India will face England in the first ODI on Thursday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The second match will be played on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, and the third and final ODI will take place on February 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The squad for the three-match series is also expected to play in the ICC Champions Trophy. Varun Chakravarthy has replaced Jasprit Bumrah, with no other changes to the team.

India's squad for the ODI series against England:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

