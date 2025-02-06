IND vs ENG: BCCI unveils Team India's new tri-coloured themed jersey ahead of ODI series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the new jersey for the Indian cricket team's upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against England. Captain Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the tri-color themed jersey.

IND vs ENG: BCCI unveils Team India's new tri-coloured themed jersey ahead of ODI series shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 6:24 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the new jersey for the Indian cricket team's upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against England.

Captain Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the new jersey during the three-match series against England, starting Thursday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

The BCCI shared images of the new ODI jersey on its official social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), featuring prominent Indian players in the updated look.

Players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy posed in the new jersey.

Team India's New Jersey

The new jersey features notable changes, incorporating the colors of the Indian tricolor flag in the stripes on the shoulders.

India will face England in the first ODI on Thursday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The second match will be played on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, and the third and final ODI will take place on February 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The squad for the three-match series is also expected to play in the ICC Champions Trophy. Varun Chakravarthy has replaced Jasprit Bumrah, with no other changes to the team.

India's squad for the ODI series against England:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

Also read: IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Jadeja joins Kapil Dev in elite Indian list after complete 600 international wickets

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Only PR is delivering results: Netizens slam Rohit Sharma over his 2-run dismissal in IND vs ENG 1st ODI

‘Only PR is delivering results’: Netizens slam Rohit Sharma over his 2-run dismissal in IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Lean body is not fitness: Sunil Gavaskar opines on Rohit Sharmas physique during IND vs ENG 1st ODI

'Lean body is not fitness': Sunil Gavaskar opines on Rohit Sharma's physique during IND vs ENG 1st ODI

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Jadeja joins Kapil Dev in elite Indian list after complete 600 international wickets HRD

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Jadeja joins Kapil Dev in elite Indian list after completing 600 international wickets

Sachin Tendulkar presents autographed Test jersey to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan (WATCH) snt

Sachin Tendulkar presents autographed Test jersey to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan (WATCH)

IND vs ENG: Joe Root's poor form continues, falls to Ravindra Jadeja on his ODI return HRD

IND vs ENG: Joe Root's poor form continues, falls to Ravindra Jadeja on his ODI return

Recent Stories

Only PR is delivering results: Netizens slam Rohit Sharma over his 2-run dismissal in IND vs ENG 1st ODI

‘Only PR is delivering results’: Netizens slam Rohit Sharma over his 2-run dismissal in IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Zomato renamed 'Eternal': Memes explode as netizens react to company's new identity; SEE viral ones shk

Zomato renamed 'Eternal': Memes explode as netizens react to company's new identity; SEE viral ones

Congress raises 'Jai Bhim' slogans out of political complusion, claims PM Modi vkp

Congress raises 'Jai Bhim' slogans out of political complusion, claims PM Modi

Honeywell To Split Into 3 Listed Entities Months After Elliott Management’s $5B Stake Buy: Retail Holds Back For Now

Honeywell To Split Into 3 Listed Entities Months After Elliott Management’s $5B Stake Buy: Retail Holds Back For Now

BlackBerry Stock Rides ‘FOMO’ Rally To 16-Month High Following Cylance Divestment: Retail Turns Bullish

BlackBerry Stock Rides ‘FOMO’ Rally To 16-Month High Following Cylance Divestment: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Videos

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon
Massive Garbage Piles in Gaza Pose Serious Health Risks

Massive Garbage Piles in Gaza Pose Serious Health Risks

Video Icon
'Election Commission is Dead': Akhilesh over Milkipur Assembly Bypoll Record Voting Row

'Election Commission is Dead': Akhilesh over Milkipur Assembly Bypoll Record Voting Row

Video Icon