IPL 2025: Sehwag brutally mocks RCB's position at top of the points table; Ex-India opener clarifies remarks

Read Full Article

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took a brutal dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for being top of the points table of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, had a great start to their campaign in the IPL 2025, as they won two successive matches of the season against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. With two wins on the trot, RCB hold the top spot on the points table with four points and have a net run rate (NRR) of +2.266. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are one of the three teams, alongside Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, who are yet to lose a match in this IPL season.

Also read: Virat Kohli to play for Sydney Sixers? BBL franchise's viral post leaves fans wondering

However, Virender Sehwag took a dig at the RCB for being the table toppers of the IPL 2025. Speaking on Cricbuzz show, the former India opener hilariously stated that ‘poor’ remains on the top of the points table as they don’t know how long they will hold the top spot once the tournament progresses further.

“Let the poor be on top of the IPL points, let them click photos. Who knows for how long they will be at the top.” Sehwag said.

Virender Sehwag clarifies his dig at RCB

Virender Sehwag further clarified on his dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, stating that he was talking about an empty trophy cabinet despite playing the IPL over the last 17 years. He also said that the franchise earns INR 400-500 crore every season, but they failed to win the elusive IPL title.

“What do you think, I was talking about money? No. They are all wealthy in terms of money. Franchises earn 400-500 crore every season. I'm not talking about that. The ones who haven't won a single trophy, I'm calling them gareeb," former India opener added.

RCB is one of the three original IPL teams to have not won an IPL title since the inaugural edition of the tournament. They came close to winning the title after reaching the final in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but fell short of clinching the coveted trophy. RCB reached the playoffs four times in the last five seasons, but they could not progress beyond the knockout stage.

In IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons, but lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru end 17-year IPL drought?

Ahead of the IPL 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appointed Rajat Patidar as their new captain after Faf du Plessis left the franchise and moved to Delhi Capitals, where he is vice-captain of the side. There were speculations that Virat Kohli would return to helm as the captain for the IPL 2025, but he rejected the offer and endorsed Patidar as the new skipper of the side.

Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are off to a great start to their season, registering two successive wins. However, RCB need to maintain their momentum and ensure that they are in the top 4 of the points table throughout the league stage of the tournament. RCB has a history of starting strong in the IPL season, but often faltering in the latter stages of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye third successive win of the season when they take on Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2.

Also read: IPL 2025: MI batter Suryakumar Yadav joins elusive Indian T20 batters list after explosive cameo against KKR

Latest Videos