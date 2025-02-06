IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Jadeja joins Kapil Dev in elite Indian list after completing 600 international wickets

Ravindra Jadeja achieved the milestone of 600 international wickets when he bowled out England tailender Adil Rashid in the first innings of the ongoing second ODI in Nagpur

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has added another feather to his international cap during the first ODI of the three-match series against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

Ravindra Jadeja has completed 600 wickets in his international career, making him the fifth Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (953), Ravichandran Ashwin (765), Harbhajan Singh (707), and Kapil Dev (687) and the 26th overall to achieve this feat. Following the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin from international cricket, Ravindra Jadeja has emerged as the leading wicket-taker among the active Indian bowlers across all formats of the game. Also, Jadeja is just the second Indian player after former India captain Kapil Dev to amass 6000 runs and 600 wickets in international cricket.

The 35-year-old achieved the milestone of 600 international wickets when he bowled out England tailender Adil Rashid in the first innings of the ongoing second ODI. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Joe Root to overtake Zaheer Khan’s tally of 597 wickets to become the fifth leading wicket-taker for India across all formats at the international level. Then, Jadeja took more wickets not only to complete the milestone but also to register figures 3/26 at an economy rate of 2.90 in three overs. The veteran all-rounder is also the third-leading wicket-taker for India against England across all formats, with 116 wickets.

Talking about the match, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first against India. The opening pair of Phil Salt and Ben Duckett gave a brilliant start to visitors’ innings as they posted 52/0 in six overs, thanks to the former’s 26-run onslaught against Harshit Rana in the sixth over. However, their hopes to form a brilliant partnership dashed after Salt was dismissed for 43 at 75/1.

England’s batting quickly collapsed to 77/3, thanks to Rana’s double-wicket of Ben Duckett (32) and Harry Brook (0) in the 10th over. Joe Root failed to deliver on his ODI return as he was dismissed by Jadeja for 19 at 111/4. England skipper Jos Buttler led the team’s batting and played an innings 52 off 67 balls until he was removed at 173/5. Jacob Bethel’s 51 off 64 balls helped England to go past 200-run mark and was dismissed at 220/8. Liam Livingstone (5) and Brydon Carse (10) failed to step up for the team,

Joe Archer’s crucial unbeaten innings 21 off 18 balls helped England post 248/9 in 50 overs.

For India, apart from Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana too picked 3-wicket haul as he registered figures 3/53 at an economy rate of 7.30 in seven overs. After a 26-run onslaught by Phil Salt in his third over, Rana conceded just 27 runs while taking three wickets in the next four overs.

