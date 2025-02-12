IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill shatters Hashim Amla’s record to achieve THIS milestone

Shubman Gill has completed 2500 ODI runs during the third ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill shatters Hashim Amlas record to achieve THIS milestone
Team India opener and vice-captain has added another feather to his international cap during the third and final ODI of the series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. 

Shubman Gill has completed the 2500 runs in his ODI career and became the fastest batter to achieve this feat in the history of the shorter format at the international level. He reached the mark in 51 innings, surpassing former South Africa opener and captain Hashim Amla, who achieved the feat in 50 innings. Also, Gill is the fastest to complete 2500 runs by matches, reaching the milestone in 50 ODI matches. 

Gill achieved the milestone of 2500 runs when he hit the boundary off Gus Atkinson's delivery in the 10th over of India’s batting.

Shubman Gill has been in brilliant form in the ongoing ODI series against England. The 25-year-old returned to international duties after playing Ranji Trophy second round for Punjab against Karnataka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He was not included in the T20I squad for the series against England as he was playing domestic cricket. 

In the first ODI, Gill played a masterclass knock of 87 off 96 balls to help chase down the 249-run target set by Jos Buttler’s side in Nagpur. He also formed a crucial 94-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (59 off 36 balls) to lift India from 19/2 to 113/2. 

In the second ODI, Shubman Gill continued his impressive form as he played an innings of 60 off 52 balls while forming an opening 136-run partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma (119 off 90 balls), The hosts ultimately chased down the 305-run target in 44.3 overs. 

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli steadied India’s batting

After India were put to bat first by England skipper Jos Buttler, the hosts lost an early wicket in skipper Rohit Sharma for 1 at 6/1. Thereafter, Shubman Gill was joined by Virat Kohli at the crease to carry on India’s innings. 

Gill and Kohli steadied India’s ship and formed a 116-run partnership for the second wicket. The pair took on England bowlers to the cleaners. Virat Kohli marked his return to his form by scoring a half-century in 50 balls and shortly thereafter, he was dismissed by Adil Rashid for 52 off 55 balls at 122/2. 

Thereafter, Shubman Gill was joined by Shreyas Iyer at the crease to carry on India’s innings. Gill has continued with his brilliant form as he scored third fifty of the series on the trot and 16th fifty of his ODI career. 

