Who is Shohely Akhter, Bangladesh's first woman cricketer to be banned for 5 years over corruption charges?

In a landmark decision, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Bangladesh's Shohely Akhter for five years after she was found guilty of attempting to fix matches during the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This makes her the first female cricketer to be banned for corruption under the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

Who is Shohely Akhter?

Shohely Akhter, a 36-year-old off-spinner from Bangladesh, has had a modest international career. She represented Bangladesh in two One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 13 T20 Internationals before last playing for the national team in 2022. Despite her limited appearances on the international stage, her involvement in cricket has now taken a controversial turn due to her role in a corruption scandal that has shaken the women's game.

What Led to the Ban?

The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) launched an investigation into Shohely Akhter's activities after she was found to have attempted to influence a teammate to engage in match-fixing during the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Although Shohely was not a part of Bangladesh’s squad for the tournament, her actions were deemed a serious violation of the sport’s integrity.

According to the ICC, Shohely reached out to a fellow cricketer, identified as 'Player A,' via Facebook Messenger on February 14, 2023, before Bangladesh’s match against Australia. In the conversation, Shohely attempted to persuade her teammate to agree to a corrupt scheme, offering her financial incentives to manipulate the game.

The Match-Fixing Attempt

Shohely revealed to her teammate that her 'cousin,' who was involved in betting, asked her whether she would be willing to get out hit wicket during the Australia match. She further offered her teammate a sum of 2 million Bangladeshi Takas for carrying out the fix. Shohely assured the cricketer that if she felt the amount was insufficient, her cousin could arrange for a higher payment. She also attempted to maintain secrecy by advising the teammate to delete the messages.

However, the approached player refused the offer and immediately reported the incident to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit, providing voice notes from Shohely as evidence. This proactive step played a crucial role in exposing the attempt and ensuring the integrity of the game remained intact.

The ICC’s Verdict

Following the investigation, Shohely admitted to breaching five provisions of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code—Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.3, 2.1.4, 2.4.4, and 2.4.7. Accepting the charges, she was handed a five-year ban starting from February 10, 2025.

ICC’s General Manager of Integrity, Alex Marshall, stated that the case serves as a crucial reminder of the vigilance required to combat corruption in cricket. He also commended the player who reported Shohely’s approach for her integrity and cooperation with the ACU.

Impact on Women's Cricket

Shohely Akhter’s case highlights the growing concerns around corruption in women’s cricket, a space that has seen rapid growth and increasing financial stakes. The incident underscores the importance of strong anti-corruption measures and the responsibility of players to report any unethical approaches.

This ban marks a significant moment in the fight against corruption in cricket, sending a clear message that any attempt to undermine the game’s credibility will be met with strict consequences. For Bangladesh cricket, it serves as both a cautionary tale and a call to reinforce integrity and awareness in the sport.

