Champions Trophy 2025: Why Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out despite scan reports saying 'okay'? Reason explained

Team India received a massive blow as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to back injury. The official announcement was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday night, February 11.

There was uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the Champions Trophy after he sustained a back injury during the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last month, which India failed to defend for the first time in 10 years. Later, the 31-year-old was ruled out of the ODI series against England, but he was included in the preliminary India squad for the marquee event.

A day before the deadline to submit the final squad for the Champions Trophy to International Cricket Council (ICC), the BCCI released the updated India squad, with Harshit Rana replacing Jasprit Bumrah, while Varun Chakravarthy making the cut by replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal.

It has been reported that Jasprit Bumrah checked in at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and underwent scans as the BCCI selectors and Team India management were awaiting for his medical reports before making a final decision on his participation.

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out despite ‘okay’ scan reports

After weeks of rest, Jasprit Bumrah checked in at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and underwent complete rehabilitation. He also got his scans for back injury done, the report of which was submitted by the medical team to the BCCI before taking a call on his participation.

As per the report by PTI, the NCA medical team head Nitin Patel submitted the report to the BCCI selection committee, but left it to the chief selector Ajit Agarkar to take a call on Bumrah’s participation in the Champions Trophy. The source close to BCCI revealed that the pacer underwent complete rehabilitation and scan reports were okay, but was not sure whether he would be fit to bowl before the tournament begins.

“The report sent by NCA head Nitin Patel clearly states that while he has completed his rehabilitation and scan reports seemed to be okay, it couldn't be concluded whether he would be bowling fit by the time the tournament starts. Hence the selectors didn't take any risk."

This is not the first time Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of a major tournament due to back injury. He missed the Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, IPL 2023, and WTC Final 2023.

Setback for Team India

The absence of Jasprit Bumrah at the Champions Trophy is a massive blow for India as he has been a reliable bowler in the ICC tournaments. In the T20 World Cup last year, Bumrah picked 15 wickets and was the Player of the Tournament. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the pacer was the highest wicket-taker of the series, with 32 wickets in nine innings.

With Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the marquee event, Mohammed Shami is the only experienced pacer in the squad. Shami returned to international cricket during the T20I series against England and is currently part of the ODI leg of the ongoing white-ball series. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are the two specialist pacers in the squad.

India final squad for the Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

