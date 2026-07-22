UAE pacer Muhammad Rohid, signed by MI Emirates in the ILT20, praised the league for creating a clear pathway for local cricketers to fulfill their dreams, hoping his journey inspires more youngsters to believe in their potential.

UAE left-arm pacer Muhammad Rohid said the International League T20 (ILT20) has created a clear pathway for local cricketers to fulfil their dreams after becoming one of the biggest buys among UAE players in the league's inaugural player auction.

Signed by MI Emirates for USD 140,000 ahead of Season 4, Rohid emerged as the fifth-most expensive acquisition in the auction, reflecting the growing faith franchises have in UAE talent and the increasing value of homegrown players in the competition, according to a release. The moment was not only a personal milestone but also a strong endorsement of the opportunities the ILT20 continues to create for local cricketers, according to a release.

ILT20's Impact on UAE Cricket

For Rohid, the auction represented more than just a personal milestone. He believes the biggest legacy of the ILT20 is the pathway it has created for aspiring UAE cricketers "The biggest thing the ILT20 has done is create a clear pathway for UAE players. Young cricketers can now see that if you perform well, opportunities will come, whether it's with a franchise or the national team. That's incredibly inspiring, and I hope my journey encourages more youngsters to believe that they can achieve their dreams too."

A Transformative Journey with MI Emirates

Reflecting on his journey with MI Emirates, who emerged as runners-up last year, Rohid said the experience of training and competing alongside international stars has transformed the way he approaches the game.

Learning Under Pressure

Rohid's composure under pressure was tested during ILT20 Season 4 when he was informed that he would be playing in Qualifier 2 just 10 minutes before the toss. The left-arm pacer responded with figures of 2-19, dismissing Brandon McMullen and Liam Livingstone in a memorable spell. "The ILT20 has shaped me into a better cricketer. The biggest lesson I learnt was to stay ready because opportunities can come at any moment. The environment around the team taught me to trust my preparation, stay calm under pressure, and back my skills whenever I got my chance."

Lessons from International Stars

Sharing the dressing room with a squad featuring the likes of Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Shakib Al Hasan also left a lasting impression on the young pacer. "Being around players of that calibre is something young cricketers dream of. Watching how they prepare for matches, train with purpose and stay composed under pressure taught me a lot. They were always willing to share advice, and those small conversations gave me confidence and helped me improve my own game. Learning from players who have achieved so much in international cricket is an experience I'll always value."

National Aspirations and Future Goals

Rohid has also established himself as a regular contender for the UAE national team. Since making his international debut, Rohid has represented the UAE in international cricket across both white-ball formats (3 ODIs, 17 T20Is), producing several impactful performances as one of the country's emerging left-arm quicks. His rise over the past year also earned him a place in the UAE squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, making one appearance against New Zealand. "Representing the UAE is always my biggest motivation, and I want to keep improving every season. My goal is to become a bowler my captain can trust in any situation, whether it's with the new ball or at the death. I'm grateful to MI Emirates for believing in me and giving me opportunities, and I hope to contribute even more in the seasons ahead." (ANI)