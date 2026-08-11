Veteran defender Fazel Atrachali will lead Iran's 12-member men's kabaddi squad at the Asian Games 2026, joined by all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui. The squad includes seven members from the team that won silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Atrachali, Shadloui to Lead Iran at Asian Games 2026

Veteran defender Fazel Atrachali and all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui will headline Iran's 12-member men's kabaddi squad for the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Atrachali, 34, will captain Iran at the continental showpiece and is set to make his fifth Asian Games appearance. The experienced defender has won four medals at the Asian Games, including gold at Jakarta 2018 and silver medals at Guangzhou 2010, Incheon 2014 and Hangzhou 2023, according to Olympics.com. Atrachali is also the all-time leading defender in the Pro Kabaddi League and was named the league's Most Valuable Player last year after helping Dabang Delhi K.C. win the title.

Shadloui, meanwhile, will provide further experience and firepower to the Iranian side. The all-rounder is tied fifth on the PKL's all-time tackle-points list and captained Gujarat Giants last season. Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh is another experienced all-rounder in the squad.

Experienced Core Returns from Hangzhou 2023

Seven members of Iran's 12-player squad were part of the team that won silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. Apart from Atrachali, Shadloui and Nabibakhsh, Reza Mirbagheri, Alireza Mirzaeian, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh and Amirhossein Bastami also return.

Iran finished runners-up at Hangzhou 2023 after losing 33-29 to India in the final. The Iranians had earlier defeated India in the semi-finals at Jakarta 2018 before going on to win the gold medal.

Group Draw and Tournament Schedule

At Aichi-Nagoya 2026, Iran have been drawn in Group B alongside Pakistan, Malaysia, Nepal and Thailand, while defending champions India are in Group A with Bangladesh, Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei and hosts Japan. The men's kabaddi competition will be held from September 21 to 26 at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium, with the Asian Games scheduled from September 19 to October 4. Iran's women's kabaddi squad is yet to be announced.

Iran men's kabaddi squad:

Fazel Atrachali (captain), Mohammadreza Shadloui, Reza Mirbagheri, Alireza Mirzaeian, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Ali Samadi, Amirhossein Bastami, Amirhossein Ejlali, Heider Ekrami, Omid Khojasteh, Ali Eyvozi. (ANI)