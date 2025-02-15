PAK vs NZ: Black cat walks around the pitch, interrupts ODI tri-series final (WATCH)

New Zealand's 242 run-chase was interrupted by black cat during the ODI tri-series final against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

During the ODI tri-series final between Pakistan and New Zealand, a black cat halted the game by entering the pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 14. New Zealand clinched the ODI tri-series with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final.

With a target of 242, the visitors chased it down in 45.2 overs, thanks half-centuries from Daryll Mitchell (57) and Tom Latham (56). Apart from Mitchell and Latham, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson too made valuable contributions to the Kiwis’ batting with an innings of 48 and 34, respectively. For Pakistan, Naseem Shah led the bowling attack with figures 2/43 at an economy rate of 5.40 in 8 overs.

However, during New Zealand’s run-chase, a black cat or black feline halted the match for a while. This took place when Kiwis were at 107/2 after 24 overs and black cat entered the pitch, walked around and enjoyed the spotlight before eventually making his way off the field, bringing a brief but amusing pause to the game. The spectators at the National Stadium were left amused by an expected visitor capturing the moments on their phones. The video of the black cat interrupting the match was posted by Pakistan Cricket on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

In the same video, it showed that the black cat faced a threat from an eagle who tried to catch her, but she managed to escape swiftly, darting across the field and fielding shelter around the boundary before the start of the ODI tri-series final between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s unbeaten run in the recent ODI tri-series culminated in the winning title against Pakistan in the final. William ORourke led the Kiwis’ bowling attack with figures 4/43 at an economy rate of 4.5 in 9.3 overs to help the visitors bundle out Pakistan for 242 in 49.3 overs. Skipper Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell picked four wickets together, while Nathan Smith and Jacod Dufy scalped a wicket each.

Mohammad Rizwan was the top-scorer for Pakistan, scoring 46 off 76 balls, while Salman Agha contributed with an innings of 45 off 65 balls. Pakistan batters struggled against New Zealand’s pace attack despite the Karachi pitch offering some assistance to the batters early on. However, the Kiwis bowlers cleverly capitalized on inconsistent bounce and movement, restricting Pakistan below 250 runs. On the same pitch, Pakistan managed to chase down the 353-run target set by South Africa in the last league match of the ODI tri-series.

Pakistan captain reacted to the team’s defeat in the final

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan reacted to his team’s defeat in the ODI tri-series final against New Zealand. He stated that his decision to go for batting first was because the pitch would be challenging for the New Zealand bowlers, given the flat tracks. He also regretted dismissal, which led to collapse to the hosts’ batting line-up.

“We batted first because we thought the pitch would be difficult. And it was. Credit to their bowlers. Salman and I had to build the partnership after losing 3 wickets. We were looking at 260.” Rizwan at the post-match presentation.

“I got out at the wrong time. I need to improve in the field. It's one department where we have to improve. Abrar is brilliant in the field, the others also have to catch up. Wanted to take the pressure of batting first as well.” he added.

Pakistan lost the opening match of the ODI tri-series against New Zealand before bouncing back against South Africa to secure a spot in the final.

Pakistan is the host of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and will begin their campaign against New Zealand in the tournament opener at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 19.

