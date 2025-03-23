user
user

Football: Legendary Feuds That Shaped the Beautiful Game

Football: From on-field brawls to long-standing rivalries, these football feuds added fire to the sport. Relive the most heated clashes that shook the footballing world.

Football: Legendary Feuds That Shaped the Beautiful Game
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Football isn’t just about goals and tactics, it’s also about passion, emotions, and sometimes, pure animosity. Over the years, we have witnessed rivalries that have gone beyond the pitch, feuds that have fueled legendary encounters and divided fans. Whether it was personal grudges or fierce club battles, these clashes have left an unforgettable mark on the sport. Let’s take a look at the most heated feuds in football history.

#5 Roy Keane vs Patrick Vieira

Two captains who simply refused to back down. Their battles in the early 2000s defined the Arsenal vs Manchester United rivalry. From fiery tunnel clashes to brutal midfield duels, their feud was the heart of English football’s most intense era.

#4 Lionel Messi vs Sergio Ramos

For over a decade, these two legends faced off in El Clasico battles that often turned ugly. Ramos’ aggressive defending and Messi’s magical dribbling led to countless heated moments, including Ramos' infamous red card for hacking down Messi in 2017.

Also Read: Jamshedpur FC stages stunning comeback to reach ISL 2024-25 playoffs after dismal 2023-24 season

#3 Diego Maradona vs Brazil

Maradona’s rivalry with the Brazilian national team was personal. In the 1990 World Cup, he infamously assisted Claudio Caniggia’s goal to knock Brazil out. His trash-talking and fiery nature only made this South American feud more legendary.

#2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Romelu Lukaku

Milan Derby tensions exploded when Ibrahimovic and Lukaku went face-to-face in a furious war of words, with Zlatan calling him a “little donkey” and Lukaku firing back. The bad blood between them added serious fuel to their encounters.

#1 Jose Mourinho vs Pep Guardiola

The two masterminds have clashed in Spain, England, and beyond, each pushing the other to their tactical limits. From Mourinho’s “parking the bus” to Guardiola’s tiki-taka, their mind games and press conference jabs make this the greatest managerial feud of the game ever.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Football: Mikel Merinos Biggest Game-Changing Moments That Defined His Career

Football: Mikel Merino’s Biggest Game-Changing Moments That Defined His Career

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad not setting any limits on MS Dhoni's career, says 'many years to go' HRD

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad not setting any limits on MS Dhoni's career, says 'many years to go'

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Suryakumar weighs in absence of Hardik and Bumrah in Mumbai Indians' opening match HRD

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Suryakumar weighs in absence of Hardik and Bumrah in Mumbai Indians' opening match

IPL 2025: Kane Williamson predicts big things for Rachin Ravindra and Abhishek Sharma ahead of the season HRD

IPL 2025: Kane Williamson predicts big things for Rachin Ravindra and Abhishek Sharma ahead of the season

IPL 2025: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla speaks about security concerns for KKR-LSG clash due to Ram Navmi HRD

IPL 2025: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla speaks about security concerns for KKR-LSG clash due to Ram Navmi

Recent Stories

AP and Telangana Weather, March 23: Scorching heat with a possibility of rain in THESE cities; check forecast here iwh

AP and Telangana Weather, March 23: Scorching heat with a possibility of rain in THESE cities; check forecast

Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 23, 2025 for all zodiac signs gcw

Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 23, 2025 for all zodiac signs

Maharashtra Weather March 23: Sunday temperatures to reach 40 c Check here iwh

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 23: Sunday temperatures to reach 40°C? Check

Delhi Weather, March 23: Sunday to bring extreme heat and sunny skies iwh

Delhi Weather, March 23: Sunday to bring extreme heat and sunny skies

Numerology Predictions Today, March 23, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you? gcw

Numerology Predictions Today, March 23, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you?

Recent Videos

'Yogi Ji Par Tantra-Mantra...': BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar's ‘Shocking’ Claims

'Yogi Ji Par Tantra-Mantra...': BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar's ‘Shocking’ Claims

Video Icon
BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

Video Icon
Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Video Icon
'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

Video Icon
Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Video Icon