Hockey: Indian men's team to host Germany for two-match series next month

The Indian men's hockey team will host Germany for two-match series at New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on October 23-24, Hockey India announced on Tuesday. Men in Blue are on a high having successfully defended their Asian Champions Trophy title in China following a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The last time India faced Germany was in the semi-final of Paris Olympics, where the world champions prevailed 3-2. Nevertheless, India went on to secure a second successive Olympic bronze medal courtesy of defeating Spain 2-1.

"After a heart-stopping encounter at the Paris 2024 Olympics. two hockey powerhouses - India and Germany - are set to face off once more! This time, it's on India's home turf for an electrifying two-match series on October 23-24, 2024, at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi."

"The stakes are higher, the rivalry is fiercer, and the home crowd is ready. Can India avenge their Olympic heartbreak, or will Germany reign supreme again? Don’t miss the action!" said Hockey India on X.

India won bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics by defeating Germany 5-4 in the losers final. Both nations have a rich history in the sport, having won a combined total of 14 Olympic Gold medals. India won the Olympic title ten times, while the Germans have secured four gold medals at the sporting extravaganza.

Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey expressed his enthusiasm and stated, “This bilateral series against Germany will be a remarkable showcase of world-class hockey. Both India and Germany have a rich history in the sport, and this series will give fans an opportunity to witness an intense competition between two of the most formidable teams in the world. We are honoured to host this event, which will not only promote the spirit of hockey but also strengthen the bond between the two nations.”

India recently secured a record fifth Asian Champions Trophy title by edging past hosts China in the final. Jugraj Singh's lone goal in the fourth quarter helped Men in Blue to secure a second successive ACT title. Captain Harmanpreet Singh finished with five goals to his name and won the Player of the tournament award.

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh added, “The India-Germany hockey rivalry has always been a thrilling contest. Our players are eager to compete against such a good side, and I believe this series will offer both teams a chance to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of future international tournaments. We are proud to be part of this Indo-German collaboration, which brings together not just business and diplomacy but also the love of sport.”

