Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India batter Sarfaraz Khan likely to be released from Test squad for Irani Cup

    The Irani Cup, the next big thing in India's domestic cricket season, will see reigning Ranji Trophy winners Mumbai taking on Rest Of India. Sarfaraz has scored more than four thousand runs from 50 First Class matches so far and his availability will be a huge boost for Mumbai. 

    cricket India batter Sarfaraz Khan likely to be released from Test squad for Irani Cup scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 2:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

    India batter Sarfaraz Khan is likely to be released from Test squad for the Irani Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has hinted at this decision ahead of the annual domestic season fixture. The middle order batsman is currently part of the ongoing two-Test series against Bangladesh. 

    Also read: Irani Cup: Sanju Samson ahead of Ishan Kishan in Rest of India squad ?

    "India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar is keen that barring any last-minute injuries in the nets or fitness issues to any of the main batsman in Team India, Sarfaraz Khan should be released from the main squad to allow him to play in the Irani Cup," a source told TOI. 

    "In any case, it takes about an hour to reach from Kanpur to Lucknow, so Sarfaraz Khan can leave for Lucknow even much after the Kanpur Test has begun," the source added.  

    India will be aiming for a clean sweep when they play host to Bangladesh in the second an final Test of the series at Kanpur, starting from September 27. Rohit Sharma and Co. secured a comprehensive 280 run victory in the first Test in Chennai. Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout player with a century and six-wicket haul, while Ravindra Jadeja also made handy contributions both with the bat and ball. Risbhabh Pant and Shubman Gill scored hundreds in the second innings at Chepauk. 

    The Irani Cup, the next big thing in India's domestic cricket season, will see reigning Ranji Trophy winners Mumbai taking on Rest Of India team. Sarfaraz played a key role as Mumbai won a record extending 42nd Ranji title earlier this year. Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs in the final. The middle order batsman has scored over four thousand runs from 50 First Class matches so far and his availability will be a huge boost for Mumbai. 

    Team Mumbai is likely to be led by veteran Ajinkya Rahane, while the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan and Shardul Thakur among other are also expected to make the squad. Rest of India, on the other hand,  will consist of best players from the remaining Ranji teams and also the ones who did well in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy. 

    India A, led by Mayank Agarwal, finished on top of the Duleep Trophy 2024 standings and thereby won the title. India D's Sanju Samson is a strong contender for the wicketkeeper slot, having scored 196 runs in the two matches, including a 95 ball century against India B. The Kerala cricketer is likely to face stiff competition from Jharkhand's Ishan Kishan, who also smashed a century for India C in the tournament. 

    Also read:  SL vs NZ: Prabath Jayasuriya takes nine wickets as Sri Lanka win by 63 runs

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricketer Irani Cup 2024: Sanju Samson ahead of Ishan Kishan in Rest of India squad ? scr

    Irani Cup: Sanju Samson ahead of Ishan Kishan in Rest of India squad ?

    cricket SL vs NZ: Prabath Jayasuriya takes nine wickets as Sri Lanka win by 63 runs scr

    SL vs NZ: Prabath Jayasuriya takes nine wickets as Sri Lanka win by 63 runs

    cricket Social media filled with memes after India thrash Bangladesh by 280 runs in Chennai scr

    Social media filled with memes after India thrash Bangladesh by 280 runs in Chennai

    Shoaib Akhtar is that you Rawalpindi Express' lookalike in Oman league takes internet by storm (WATCH) snt

    'Shoaib Akhtar, is that you?': Rawalpindi Express' lookalike in Oman league takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    HISTORIC India records more wins than losses in Tests with victory over Bangladesh; full list of records here snt

    HISTORIC! India records more wins than losses in Tests with victory over Bangladesh; full list of records here

    Recent Stories

    Caught on camera: Thane vendor urinates in fruit bag, arrested amid public outrage (WATCH) AJR

    Caught on camera: Thane vendor urinates in fruit bag, arrested amid public outrage (WATCH)

    IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Kerala for next 7 days; Check details anr

    IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Kerala for next 7 days; Check details

    Avoid THESE banned items on trains or face heavy penalties gcw

    Avoid THESE banned items on trains or face heavy penalties

    5 Effective homemade remedies to instantly relieve acidity and heartburn NTI

    5 Effective homemade remedies to instantly relieve acidity and heartburn

    UP International Trade Show 2024 to highlight Uttar Pradesh rich cultural heritage vkp

    UP International Trade Show 2024 to highlight Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon