Premier League: Top 5 Eden Hazard Moments with the Blues

Premier League: Few players in the Premier League era have dazzled fans quite like Eden Hazard. The Belgian magician was the heart and soul of Chelsea for seven years, producing moments of brilliance that left opponents in his wake. From stunning solo runs to title-winning heroics, Hazard’s time at Stamford Bridge was filled with unforgettable highlights. Here are his top five moments with the Blues.

1. The Title Goal (2016-17)

When Chelsea faced West Brom on May 12, 2017, they needed just one win to secure the Premier League title under Antonio Conte. With excitement mounting, it was Hazard who rose, delivering an excellent performance. Though Michy Batshuayi scored the winner, Hazard’s dribbles and attacking play ensured Chelsea lifted the title. His partnership with Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas that season was nothing short of elite in English football.

2. That Solo Goal vs Arsenal (2016-17)

Hazard had a habit of making world-class defenders look silly, and Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin were his victims in a 3-1 win against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Picking up the ball in his own half, Hazard shrugged off Coquelin, ran through multiple defenders, and slotted past Petr Cech. It was a goal that summed up everything about him. Chelsea fans still replay this one on loop.

3. FA Cup Final Heroics Against Manchester United (2018)

In a tight FA Cup final at Wembley, it was Hazard’s individual brilliance that secured the trophy for Chelsea. In the 22nd minute, he was brought down by Phil Jones inside the box, and as cool as ever, he stepped up to convert the penalty. That goal was the difference as Chelsea edged past United 1-0 to lift the FA Cup. Hazard was once again the main man when his team needed him most.

4. Dagger to Tottenham’s Title Hopes (2015-16)

Even when Chelsea wasn’t fighting for the title, Hazard had an itch for making history. In a London derby against Tottenham, Spurs needed a win to keep their Premier League title hopes alive. But Hazard had other plans. With just minutes remaining, he curled in a stunning equalizer, ending Spurs’ dreams and handing the title to Leicester City. Stamford Bridge erupted, and that moment remains one of the most celebrated non-title-winning goals in Chelsea’s modern history.

5. The Farewell (2019 Europa League Final)

If there was ever a way to say goodbye, this was it. Hazard delivered a top farewell performance in the 2019 Europa League final against Arsenal. He scored twice and assisted another as Chelsea thrashed their London rivals 4-1. His second goal, a trademark cool finish, sealed the win and confirmed his departure to Real Madrid in the most perfect way possible. It was a bittersweet moment for Chelsea fans, but one that perfectly captured his greatness.

