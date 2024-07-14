'He was very hot today': Djokovic praises 'incredible' Alcaraz after Spaniard wins Wimbledon 2024 (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    In a stunning display of dominance, Carlos Alcaraz captured his second consecutive Wimbledon title by defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4), on Sunday.

    In a stunning display of dominance, Carlos Alcaraz captured his second consecutive Wimbledon title by defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4), on Sunday. The 21-year-old Spaniard showcased an outstanding performance on Centre Court, where he outplayed the seven-time champion from the onset.

    Alcaraz, who had previously defeated Djokovic in a thrilling five-setter in 2023, delivered a masterclass in controlled aggression, breaking Djokovic's serve multiple times and showcasing impeccable court coverage and shot-making abilities. Despite a late scare in the third set where Djokovic saved three championship points, Alcaraz remained composed to seal the victory in a tense tie-break.

    Novak Djokovic, who was aiming for his 21st Grand Slam title and a record-tying sixth Wimbledon championship, acknowledged Alcaraz's exceptional form, describing him as "very hot today" and praising his complete game. Djokovic, who had recently returned from knee surgery, expressed disappointment with his own performance but credited Alcaraz for playing "some amazing tennis."

    Also read: Carlos Alcaraz crowned Wimbledon 2024 champion, defeats Novak Djokovic to secure 2nd consecutive title

    "He was definitely very hot today. Obviously, not the result I wanted, especially in the first couple of sets. The level of tennis wasn't up to par from my side, but credit to Carlos for really playing some amazing tennis, complete tennis from back of the court, serve... he had it all today," Djokovic remarked in his post-match interview.

    Alcaraz's victory marks a historic achievement as he becomes only the second man in the Open Era to win his first four Grand Slam finals, a feat previously accomplished only by Roger Federer. Additionally, Alcaraz joins a prestigious list of players to achieve the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double in the same year, alongside legends like Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic himself.

    Reflecting on his opponent's resilience, Djokovic noted, "I tried to push him, save the three match points and extended the match a little bit, but it wasn't meant to be. He was an absolutely deserved winner today so huge congratulations to him for playing amazing tennis."

    "To his team, Carlos and everyone, you guys are doing an amazing job. It's a one-man show when you're one the court, but its a big team around and family and everything you've done so far. Only 21 years of age... he's incredible. So, keep it going. We will see a lot of you, I'm sure," added the Serbian.

    With this victory, Carlos Alcaraz solidifies his status as a rising star in tennis, showcasing not only his talent but also his mental fortitude on the grandest stage of Wimbledon.

