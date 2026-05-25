Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla has lauded Shubman Gill's captaincy, highlighting his 'bold decisions' and batting prowess. Chawla believes Gill has led from the front, making Gujarat Titans strong contenders for the IPL title this season.

Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla said that the Gujarat Titans (GT) are capable of winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title this season under Shubman Gill's leadership, pointing to his "bold decisions" and performances with the bat. The Titans will take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Qualifier one at Dharamsala, and the Gill-led side, who have reached their fourth playoff in five years, will be aiming for their second title.

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Praise for Gill's Leadership

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Commentary', Chawla pointed out that for a skipper, rotating his bowlers and batters is really important and using his players at the right time separates a good captain from a great one. "Shubman Gill has done that job brilliantly this season. He has captained with great authority and clarity. That is exactly what you want from your leader - not just a captain, but a leader who guides the team on the field. He has delivered with the bat as well, but his captaincy has been equally impressive. He has made bold decisions, rotated his bowlers smartly, and handled pressure situations calmly. Gujarat Titans are now at a stage where they look capable of winning the IPL this time. A lot of credit for that must go to the way Gill has led from the front," said Chawla.

Gill's Stellar Batting Performance

This season, Gill is the second-highest run-getter, with 616 runs in 13 matches and innings at an average of 47.38 and a strike rate of 161.67, with six fifties to his name and a best score of 86. Gill has a solid knockout record in the IPL, with 475 runs in 11 matches at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate of above 144, with a century and fifty to his name, with a best score of 129*. (ANI)