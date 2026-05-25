Sanjay Bangar speaks on the role of Sai Sudharsan's father in the GT opener's success. He notes how R Bharadwaj's prayers and blessings before every ball have made Sudharsan the star he is today, ahead of the RCB vs GT qualifier.

Ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s Qualifier one clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar spoke on the role of Sai Sudharsan's father in the opening batter's success, saying how his prayers and blessings have made the opener the run-scoring star he is today for the Titans.

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Sudharsan, the current Orange Cap holder, will be a prized wicket for RCB during the Qualifier One clash at Dharamsala. This season, he has made 638 runs in 14 innings at an average of 49.07 and a strike rate of 157.92, with a century and seven fifties and a best score of 100.

A Father's Prayers and Blessings

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Commentary', JioStar expert Bangar spoke about how Sai's father, R Bharadwaj, was also a sportsman himself and prays before every ball with his eyes closed. "If you watch Sai Sudharsan's father, R Bharadwaj, during the match, you will notice one thing that he always prays for his son. When your son is playing at this level, prayer and encouragement are what a player truly needs. And here, we see that connection. His father sits there, eyes closed, praying before every ball, then thanking God afterwards," he said.

"Only a father can understand those emotions. And because he himself was a sportsman, he can relate even more to what goes on in the mind of a player during a game. If you look at his eyes before each delivery, you can see the prayers continuing. These are the blessings of parents that take you far. And Sai Sudharsan has emerged as a star," he added.

Sudharsan's Knockout Heroics

Sudharsan has been unstoppable for GT in the knockouts with 219 runs in three innings at an average of 96 and a strike rate of over 172, with two fifties, including a knock of 96 in the 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). (ANI)