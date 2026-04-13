Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder is under investigation after being spotted with a mobile phone in the dugout against RCB. BCCI’s ACSU has issued a notice, raising questions over protocol and medical exemptions.

Rajasthan Royals have been drawn into controversy after manager Romi Bhinder was seen using a mobile phone in the dugout during their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The incident, captured in a viral social media clip, also showed young player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi peeking at the device.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to IPL regulations, mobile phones are prohibited in the dugout under strict protocols enforced by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU). The rules allow only team analysts to use electronic devices during matches, while managers may carry phones solely in the dressing room.

The BCCI has taken note of the breach and issued a notice to Bhinder. IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that the ACSU has been tasked with probing the matter and filing a report. Two Anti-Corruption Managers, appointed by the ACSU head, are responsible for supervising the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) and ensuring compliance with all protocols.

Medical Emergency Angle

Reports suggest a medical reason may explain Bhinder’s possession of the phone. Sources revealed that he had suffered a severe health crisis in the past, with both lungs collapsing, requiring prolonged hospitalization in Nagpur. He reportedly lost more than 10 kilograms due to medical complications and continues to suffer from asthma, limiting his mobility.

One source explained that Bhinder, aware of the rules, carried the phone for medical reasons. While possession of a phone or laptop in the dugout is permitted, usage remains restricted. The source added that Bhinder was not making or receiving calls but merely scrolling through his device. He is expected to present his explanation to ACSU officials.

A former ACSU official noted that phones may be allowed in the dugout during medical emergencies, though calls must be made or received only from the dressing room.