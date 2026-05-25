Sunil Gavaskar has defended LSG captain Rishabh Pant's viral "F-bomb" outburst following a defeat to the Rajasthan Royals. Gavaskar argued that broadcasters should avoid interviewing captains immediately after a loss, suggesting Pant's emotional state was due to exhaustion and pressure from the game.

Former India captain and batting legend turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar has come out in the defence of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant over his viral post-match ‘F-bomb’ outburst following the team’s IPL 2026 defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow.

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Pant was visibly frustrated as LSG were knocked out of the race for the playoffs after a crushing seven-wicket defeat at the hands of the Riyan Parag-led RR, a result that sealed a dismal bottom-placed finish for the side. Following the defeat, the LSG captain was struggling to contain his emotions, as he frustratedly uttered the ‘F-word’ during the live interview.

“The kind of team we have, we know we can win this. Regardless of anything, we are confident enough as a team and as individuals. It hasn't gone our way, and everyone knows that. But that doesn't take away the fact that we are a f***ing good team,"

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The LSG’s defeat to RR coincided with Rishabh Pant’s removal from the Test vice-captaincy and ODI spot for the upcoming series against Afghanistan, adding significant pressure to the skipper as speculation mounts regarding his standing in the national setup and his long-term future at the helm of the Lucknow franchise.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant on LSG's tough season after loss to PBKS

Broadcasters vs. Players: Gavaskar Weighs In on Interview Protocols

Rishabh Pant’s outburst during the interview by former West Indies pacer and commentator, Ian Bishop, who immediately apologized for the language, sparked a firestorm of debate across social media. However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar shifted the spotlight away from Pant and placed the onus on the broadcasting schedule for the post-match interview.

Writing in his column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar defended Pant, arguing that broadcasters should avoid interviewing the captains right after their teams’ defeat, adding that the LSG skipper’s emotional state, exhaustion, and pressure caused the accidental ‘F-bomb’ during the live interview with Ian Bishop.

“Rishabh Pant dropping the ‘F’ word in his post-game interview does make one wonder whether it is necessary to interview the captain whose team has just lost the game barely minutes earlier. If it’s been a last-over finish, then the disappointment for the captain would be even greater, and if he is also the wicketkeeper who has been running up and down to the stumps every other delivery and that too in this heat, then it can add to his frustration,” the 125-Test veteran wrote.

“It might be a better idea to speak to the ‘player of the match’ from the winning team and give the captain of the losing team a little time to splash some water on his face and regain his composure, and then come over for an interview.

“As it is, there will be a bit of time for the presentation party to be ready, so giving the captain of the team that has lost a few more minutes could well ensure that such things won’t happen,” he added.

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In the IPL, the losing captain is often taken for a post-match interview immediately following the conclusion of the game. In contrast, international cricket, especially global events, follows a more lenient protocol, where the captain is afforded a 10-to-15-minute break to process the result before joining the post-match presentation ceremony.

‘Rishabh Pant Is One Of The Most Cheerful Guys’

Further speaking on the viral outburst by Rishabh Pant, Sunil Gavaskar stated that his character is far removed from such frustrations, adding that the intensity of the IPL, particularly since joining the Lucknow Super Giants, has seemingly taken a toll on his naturally vibrant demeanor.

“Rishabh Pant is one of the most cheerful guys in the game who loves playing the sport in his own unique way. And the fact that even he lost it does make the case for the losing team’s captain to be given a few more minutes to recover his thoughts, rather than have the mic shoved in his face even before he has had time to get his breath back,” Gavaskar said.

“Is that too much to ask?” he concluded.

Rishabh Pant has been under scrutiny around his captaincy as the Lucknow Super Giants failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Despite being picked for INR 27 crore by the Sanjiv Goenka-led Lucknow franchise at the 2024 mega auction, the marquee signing has struggled to replicate his match-winning form, with his leadership increasingly coming under fire as LSG management reportedly considers a major squad shake-up and a fresh start for the upcoming cycle.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Tom Moody hints at captaincy change for LSG after poor run