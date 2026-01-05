Harbhajan Singh responded to Bangladesh’s request to shift T20 World Cup matches, stressing ICC’s role.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has reacted to the BangladeshCricket Board’s (BCB) request to move its fixtures away from India during the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup. He said India is open to hosting all teams but underlined that the final decision rests with Bangladesh and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The BCB has formally written to the ICC citing safety and security concerns, asking that its matches be relocated. The tournament is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Speaking to ANI, Harbhajan urged calm and said the matter should be handled through proper channels. “Due to the various events that have taken place in the past few days, Bangladesh does not want to come to India. Whatever happened in Bangladesh is wrong,” he said. “ICC needs to make a decision on their request. We welcome everyone to India, but whether they want to come here or not is their choice.”

Harbhajan stressed that such issues fall under ICC’s jurisdiction and should be resolved institutionally rather than through public exchanges. His comments come against the backdrop of strained cricketing ties between the two countries.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) confirmed the release of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the decision was taken “due to the recent developments” and added that KKR would be allowed to sign a replacement if required. Mustafizur had been picked by the three-time champions for Rs 9.20 crore at last year’s mini-auction.

In response, the Bangladesh government announced the suspension of IPL 2026 broadcasts in the country. The Press Information Department issued a statement saying, “Under these circumstances… until further notice, all IPL matches and related programs will remain suspended from broadcast/telecast in Bangladesh.”

The government imposed an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the IPL, citing the controversy surrounding Mustafizur’s removal from the KKR squad. The directive, approved by the competent authority, confirmed that all IPL-related broadcasts, promotions and event coverage were suspended with immediate effect.

Officials in Bangladesh maintained that the move to drop Mustafizur was carried out on instructions from the BCCI and described the action as lacking any reasonable explanation. The developments have added to the uncertainty ahead of the T20 World Cup, with the ICC now expected to review Bangladesh’s request.