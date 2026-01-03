Mohammad Shami’s omission from India’s ODI squad for the New Zealand series has triggered strong fan reactions.

Mohammad Shami’s exclusion from India’s squad for the upcoming three‑match ODI series against New Zealand has led to widespread reactions online, with many fans questioning the selectors’ decision. The senior pacer, who last featured for India during the 2025 Champions Trophy, was left out despite his recent domestic performances for Bengal.

Shami played a key role in India’s title‑winning Champions Trophy campaign, finishing as the joint‑highest wicket‑taker for the side with nine wickets across five innings. His absence from the New Zealand series surprised many supporters, especially as he has been consistently involved in domestic cricket in recent months.

The 35‑year‑old has been overlooked multiple times by the national selectors, and the latest omission has only intensified the debate. Fans took to social media to express frustration, with one user writing, “Imagine having a Ferrari in the garage and choosing to walk,” highlighting their disbelief at Shami being ignored again.

Shami remains Bengal’s leading wicket‑taker in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025‑26. He has claimed 11 wickets from five matches, including a spell of 9‑0‑55‑3 against Assam shortly before the squad announcement. His domestic form has strengthened the argument from supporters who believe he deserved a place in the ODI setup.

While Shami missed out, Mohammed Siraj returned to India’s ODI squad. Siraj, who was not part of the home series against South Africa, has been brought back as the team management opted to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the New Zealand fixtures. The selectors have chosen to rotate their pace attack, but the decision to leave out Shami has remained the biggest talking point.

Shreyas Iyer also made his way back into the squad after recovering from injury and has been named vice‑captain. However, his participation is subject to clearance from the Centre of Excellence (COE). The BCCI confirmed that all‑rounder Hardik Pandya was not considered for selection as he has not yet been cleared to bowl a full quota of overs. With the 2026 T20 World Cup approaching, his workload continues to be monitored closely.

The ODI series begins on January 11 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, marking India’s first 50‑over assignment of the year. The squad features a mix of senior players and emerging names, but the omission of Shami has dominated discussions ahead of the series.

India squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

