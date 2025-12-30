5 Landmark Records Rohit Sharma Broke In 2025 To Cement His Place Among Cricket’s Greats
Rohit Sharma’s 2025 was packed with milestones, from breaking Afridi’s sixes record to lifting ICC silverware.
Most Sixes In ODI Cricket
On November 30 in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma overtook Shahid Afridi’s record for the most sixes in One-Day Internationals. Afridi had struck 351 sixes in 398 ODIs, a record that stood for 15 years. Rohit, playing his 279th ODI, smashed his 355th maximum to move past the former Pakistan all-rounder. Alongside the six-hitting feat, Rohit’s ODI tally now stands at 11,516 runs.
Fourth Captain To Win Player Of The Match In An ICC Final
Rohit Sharma joined an elite list of captains when he was named Player of the Match in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. Chasing 252, he scored 76 off 83 balls, guiding India to a four-wicket win. He became only the fourth captain to win the award in an ICC final, after Clive Lloyd (1975), Ricky Ponting (2003), and MS Dhoni (2011).
Visiting Batter With Most ODI Centuries In Australia
Rohit’s century in Sydney also gave him his sixth ODI hundred in Australia, surpassing Virat Kohli and Kumar Sangakkara, who had five each. Across 33 ODIs played in Australia, Rohit has scored 1,530 runs at an average of 56.66, with a strike rate of 89.89. His record includes five fifties and six centuries, making him the most prolific visiting batter in the country’s ODI history.
Third Indian To Reach 50 International Centuries
On October 25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 121 against Australia in the third ODI. The innings not only secured a nine-wicket win for India but also marked his 50th international century. With 33 ODI tons included, Rohit became only the third Indian to reach the landmark, following Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Virat Kohli (84).
Second Captain To Win ICC Titles In Both ODI And T20I Formats
India’s Champions Trophy triumph in 2025 under Rohit Sharma’s leadership added another rare distinction. Having already led India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit became only the second captain to win ICC titles in both formats. The only other to achieve this feat is MS Dhoni, who won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
