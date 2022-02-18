Hamilton breaks silence over Abu Dhabi GP fiasco; confirms F1 return for 2022 season

Mercedes on Friday unveiled their W13 E Performance car at Silverstone along with racers Lewis Hamilton and new teammate George Russel.

A day after Michael Masi was sacked as F1 Race Director over the controversial Abu Dhabi GP 2021 fiasco, Mercedes unveiled their W13 E Performance car at Silverstone with Lewis Hamilton and new teammate George Russel present.

Mercedes, which has won the last eight constructors' titles, will enter a new regulation cycle this year, hoping to continue its domination in Formula One since the introduction of the V6 hybrid power units.

Friday's launch saw seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton make his first public F1 appearance since his controversial title defeat to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi last December.

At the launch of the W13 car, Hamilton broke his silence over the fiasco, confirming that he will once again begin his hunt for a record-breaking eight world title this F1 season. Revealing that he 'needed to take a step back' during the 'difficult time', Hamilton insisted that he never said he was going to stop.

The Mercedes driver missed out on creating history after Max Verstappen made the most of a late safety car period at Yas Marina last season. Following this debacle, Hamilton dropped off social media for two months and only returned in the last few days, sparking rumours that he was so dissatisfied with the way the race had been officiated that he might consider quitting F1 altogether.

However, 68 days later, at the launch of the W13, the Briton broke his silence, saying, "Well, I never ever said I was going to stop. I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people; you really feel like you are a part of a family, a part of the team and working towards a common goal; there is no feeling quite like it."

"I needed to... it was obviously a difficult time for me, and it was a time where I really needed to take a step back and focus on being present. I had my family all around me and created great moments. I eventually got to the point where I decided I could be attacking again coming into another season working with Toto and George [Russell]," Hamilton added.

Hamilton was joined at the launch by new teammate George Russell, who has been given a full-time drive with Mercedes after three impressive years at Williams. Russell replaces Valtteri Bottas for the 2022 season.

"It is exciting watching George come in and bringing his energy. I can already feel that throughout the team, and I think it is going to be an exciting season," the seven-time champion concluded.

Meanwhile, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said that he was never worried Lewis Hamilton might decide to quit the sport altogether in the wake of the devastating events at the end of the 2021 campaign.

Speaking to BBC Radio ahead of Mercedes' formal 2022 car launch, Wolff said, "I knew that he's going to come back. You have to respect the driver is disillusioned after such events, but we have a strong team and great support."

"He needed some time to reflect. He comes back, he's strong, I see he's in good spirits," Wolff added.

