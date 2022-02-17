Michael Masi sacked as F1 race director over Abu Dhabi GP 2021 title-deciding row

Michael Masi has been removed as Formula One race director due to the management of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, which led to Max Verstappen being controversially crowned world champion.

Michael Masi has been removed as Formula One Race Director following his management of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, which led to the Belgian-Dutch Max Verstappen being controversially crowned world champion.

Masi, who served as FIA's F1 Race Director from March 2019, was heavily criticised for the sequence of events that led to Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton to deprive the Mercedes racer of a record 8th championship title.

In a statement issued on Thursday, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said, "Michael Masi, who accomplished a very challenging job for three years as Formula 1 race director following Charlie Whiting, will be offered a new position within the FIA.

FIA confirmed that Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas would alternate the Race Director role, assisted by Herbie Blash as a permanent senior advisor.

The FIA president also announced that new measures would be put to ensure the Race Director's pressure eases. Providing details on the new measures, Sulayem stated that a Virtual Race Control Room would be created to assist the Race Director in decision-making processes.

Similar to the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) concept in football, the VRCR will be positioned in one of the FIA offices as a backup outside the circuit.

"In real-time connection with the FIA F1 race director, it will help to apply the sporting regulations using the most modern technological tools," Sulayem stated.

The FIA president also insisted that the mode of communicating with the Race Director would be different going forward. Sulayem confirmed that direct radio communications during a Grand Prix, currently broadcasted live on television, will be removed to protect the race director from any pressure and allow him to take decisions peacefully.

"It will still be possible to ask questions to the race director, according to a well-defined and non-intrusive process," Sulayem added.

After calling in the safety car for the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, Michael Masi faced fierce criticism and controversially allowed the backmarkers between race leader Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves. That led to a one-lap shoot-out between defending champion and Verstappen, who had a massive advantage with fresh tyres. The Red Bull racer exploited this to a stunning effect when he picked Hamilton off to seal the championship.

The FIA president confirmed that these rules regarding unlapping would be addressed. "Unlapping procedures behind safety cars will be reassessed by the F1 Sporting Advisory Committee and presented to the next F1 Commission prior to the start of the season," Sulayem concluded.