After his explosive 73 off 42 against South Africa, Tilak Varma stated his willingness to bat at any position as required by the team. His crucial 105-run partnership with Hardik Pandya helped India clinch the T20I series 3-1 in Ahmedabad.

Tilak Varma on Batting Flexibility

After smashing an explosive fifty in the fifth T20I against South Africa, Tilak Varma said he is flexible with his batting position, willing to adapt wherever the Indian team needs him. Varma's incredible 73 off 42 balls, along with Hardik Pandya's explosive 63 off 25, propelled India to a massive 231/5 against South Africa in the fifth T20I. Varma's batting prowess was on full display, and he said his focus is on winning the game rather than a specific batting spot, having played at 3, 4, and 5.

"I have said this before as well, except openers, and we are flexible to bat anywhere. That's what I'm getting ready for. I have batted a few games in No. 3, 4 and 5. My only aim is to win the game for the team. So I just want to adapt to the situation. I'm not thinking much about the batting portion where I'm batting. But of course, yes, I love to bat at the top of the order, but if the team needs me to, I'll do that," Varma told the reporters.

Varma-Pandya Partnership Shines

Pandya, Varma, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun's fantastic performance helped Team India register a 30-run win and clinch the five-match T20I series 3-1 against South Africa. Pandya and Varma's explosive partnership added 105 runs off just 44 balls for the fourth wicket.

'Splendid to watch': Varma on Pandya's Batting

Varma praised Pandya's batting, saying it was a treat to watch from the non-striker's end, and commended his ability to hit every ball with precision, consistently finding the middle of the bat. "It was good to watch from the non-striker's end. The way he was hitting every ball, he was right from the middle of the bat, and it was a fantastic innings by him. The partnership and the way he batted was very crucial on this wicket, and the way he has shown the intent right from the first ball, it was splendid to watch," he added.

Hardik Pandya's Record-Breaking Innings

Pandya slammed the second-fastest fifty for India in T20I cricket. He hammered a 16-ball half-century in his 63 off 25 deliveries, including five fours and as many sixes in the fifth and series decider against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday. He also took the vital wicket of Dewald Brevis while bowling in the second innings.

Pandya also became the fifth Indian batter to complete 2000 runs in T20I cricket during the fifth and final T20I. Pandya joined the elite list of Indian batters, including Rohit Sharma (4231 runs), Virat Kohli (4188 runs), Suryakumar Yadav (2788 runs) and KL Rahul (2265 runs).

Match Summary: India Clinch Series

Coming to the match, India posted 231/5, fueled by Varma's blistering 73 (42 balls) and Pandya's explosive 63 (25 balls). Pandya's fifty, reached in just 16 balls, made him the second-fastest Indian to achieve the milestone in T20Is, after Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball blitz. India were 115 for 3 at one stage before Hardik and Tilak stitched a solid fourth-wicket stand of 105 runs off 44 balls to propel the side to a massive total.

In reply, Varun Chakravarthy picked up a four-wicket haul to help India register a series-clinching win, while Hardik also chipped in with a wicket from his three overs. (ANI)

