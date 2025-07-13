WWE legend Goldberg stepped into the ring for the final time in his career, facing World Champion Gunther in an emotional main event clash in Atlanta.

In a night charged with emotion and nostalgia, Goldberg officially closed the curtain on a 28-year-long wrestling career after falling short to Gunther in his final match at WWE’s premium live event in Atlanta, Georgia. The match marked the end of a historic chapter in professional wrestling, as the Hall of Famer competed for the World Heavyweight Championship in front of his hometown crowd.

The build-up had been weeks in the making, with Goldberg announcing his retirement match in advance and tensions high since his last in-ring altercation with Gunther at the 2024 Bad Blood event, also in Atlanta. The stage was set for an intense clash, and that’s exactly what fans got.

Far from the usual quick-hit Goldberg bouts of recent years, this was a 14-minute war of attrition. Gunther, known for his technical prowess and resilience, took a focused approach to dismantle the legend, targeting Goldberg’s knee throughout the match. Despite fighting through visible pain, Goldberg summoned his trademark power and aggression, landing a thunderous spear and Jackhammer.

Yet, the World Champion refused to stay down. With a crowd gasping in disbelief, Gunther kicked out of Goldberg’s most feared moves. The drama escalated as Goldberg’s son, Gage, became involved from ringside, adding family emotion to an already high-stakes match.

In the end, it was Gunther’s dominance that told the final story. He locked in a rear choke hold that left Goldberg unconscious. The referee called for the bell, ending Goldberg’s final match with a submission loss, his second after his Elimination Chamber defeat to Roman Reigns in 2022.

Goldberg’s Final Chapter

Goldberg’s retirement brings to a close one of the most legendary careers in pro wrestling history. Starting on the scene in WCW in 1997, he became an unstoppable force with his famed 173-match undefeated streak. His physical dominance and intensity made him an icon of late '90s wrestling.

Over the years, Goldberg amassed five World Championships, including two reigns as WWE Universal Champion during his return stint beginning in 2016. He last captured gold in 2020 by defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

His contributions were honored in 2017 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In Atlanta, that legacy was celebrated one final time, with the legend going down fighting, on his own terms.