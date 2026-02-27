After scoring a blazing 44* off 16 balls against Zimbabwe, Indian batter Tilak Varma said he is ready to play any role the team requires. This performance boosts his confidence ahead of a crucial match against the West Indies.

Following his side's comprehensive 72-run win over Zimbabwe to keep their T20 World Cup title defence alive, Indian batter Tilak Varma, who played a quickfire 44* in 16 balls coming at number six, said that he is open to playing as per team's demands and can adjust as per the situation. India's designated number three batter, who was short of runs despite promising stars, had a questionable strike rate and struggled against spin before this clash, which endangered his place in the side. Having struck at just over 118 in his past five innings, Tilak was an absolute different entity coming down at number six at Chepauk, scoring a 16-ball 44*, with three fours and four sixes and striking at a mind-boggling strike rate of 275.00. This change of pace took many by surprise, considering his struggles on slow, sluggish surfaces in the past few games where he struggled to be at his most fluent.

'I can adjust as per the situation'

Speaking about his entry point during the post-match presser, Tilak said, "I always say that whatever team needs, I am up for it. So I have done the same role (switching up between stabiliser and a hitter in the middle-order) for the last four years in IPL for the Mumbai Indians, and also I have done in a few games for the Indian team. So I am up for it. Whatever the team needs, I am up. And according to the situation, I can adjust. But as I said before, I was just waiting for one innings. So I am really grateful to God for that. I am pretty confident now that, going forward, I can win the games for the team."

Confidence ahead of West Indies clash

Tilak said that this knock and team performance give him more confidence ahead of the virtual knockout against West Indies, and openers giving the team a fine start gave the same confidence to the batters who followed them. "So that is what Sanju (Samson) started brilliantly this evening (while opening). And it was followed by everyone. And we also discussed that whatever the situation is, if we get out in powerplay like three wickets or four wickets, we bat with the same rhythm. So that's what we discussed, and we want to show the fear to the opposition that these guys are ready to hit each and every ball," he added.

On semi-final qualification scenarios

He admitted that the team watched the West Indies versus South Africa clash taking place in Ahmedabad, with Men in Blue needing Proteas to go unbeaten to get an easy route to semifinals. SA won the match, chasing down 177 set by WI with nine wickets in hand within 16.1 overs on the back of 82* by skipper Aiden Markram. "We were all watching the match, and we knew that the wicket was good and the West Indies had made fewer runs. Know the way South Africa is batting and the way the South Africa team is, we knew they would play well. The match was over before it even started. So, as individuals and as a team, we felt it was important for us to win," he said.

"If you play good cricket, the run rate will automatically - today the run rate has become better. If you play good cricket with the West Indies, the run rate will automatically increase. We were also focusing on our match. At the same time, we were watching the match (WI vs SA). But we needed our cricket to be good. If our cricket is good, then God will help us in the tournament," he concluded.

Match Summary: India posts record total

India was put to bat first by Zimbabwe and they put their highest T20 WC total of 256/4 on the board courtesy knocks from Abhishek Sharma (55 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), Hardik Pandya (50* in 23 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Tilak Varma (44* in 16 balls, with three fours and four sixes).

Zimbabwe's valiant chase

In reply, Zimbabwe was valiant, posting 184/6 in 20 overs, courtesy a fine 97* in 59 balls, consisting of eight fours and six sixes by Brian Bennett and a 21-ball 31 by skipper Sikandar Raza. Arshdeep Singh (3/24) was the top wicket-taker for India. (ANI)