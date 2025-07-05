Image Credit : Getty

Aleister Black has been lurking in the shadows of SmackDown, biding his time. With no ongoing storyline and a dangerous aura that still captures fan attention, a program with Randy Orton could elevate both stars.

Black’s mystique contrasts Orton’s cold-blooded veteran persona, and that’s where the magic lies. A slow-burn heel turn from Black, targeting Orton, could spark one of the most intense feuds of the year. Their clashing philosophies inside the ring of ruthless aggression vs. eerie discipline would be a spectacle tailor-made for SummerSlam.