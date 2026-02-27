India keeps its T20 World Cup hopes alive with a 72-run victory over Zimbabwe. Sachin Tendulkar praised the team's intent as they posted their highest WC score of 256/4, with key knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

Following India's 72-run win over Zimbabwe, which keeps their ICC T20 World Cup campaign alive, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed the team's comeback, saying that "must win games reveal temperament". Putting behind all the heartbreak and outside noise caused by a 76-run loss to South Africa at Ahmedabad, which sent their net-run-rate into negatives, Team India posted their highest T20 World Cup, stamping its authority over Zimbabwe by playing their attacking brand of cricket to its fullest potential. Despite a lack of a standout massive score by the batters, it was a change in their strike rates and the intent of attacking right from ball one which finally let over a billion fans breathe a sigh of relief.

Sachin Tendulkar Hails Team's Intent

In a post on X, Tendulkar said, "Must-win games reveal temperament. 256 revealed plenty! Highest total of this T20 World Cup, and what stood out was the intent throughout the game today. Well played, India, take this rhythm into the next game. Congratulations to Zimbabwe as well on a great tournament!" https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/2027081591319826681

India's Record-Breaking Innings

India was put to bat first by Zimbabwe and they put their highest T20 WC total of 256/4 on the board courtesy knocks from Abhishek Sharma (55 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), Hardik Pandya (50* in 23 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Tilak Varma (44* in 16 balls, with three fours and four sixes).

Zimbabwe's Valiant Chase

In reply, Zimbabwe was valiant, posting 184/6 in 20 overs, courtesy a fine 97* in 59 balls, consisting of eight fours and six sixes by Brian Bennett and a 21-ball 31 by skipper Sikandar Raza. Arshdeep Singh (3/24) was the top wicket-taker for India. (ANI)