The defending champions, India, boosted their T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal hopes with a 72-run win in a crucial Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 26.

After posting a solid total of 256/4 and setting a 257-run target, Team India bowlers managed to restrict Zimbabwe to 184/6, despite Brian Bennett’s valiant 97-run knock, securing their first Super 8 win and keeping their semifinal hopes alive in the tournament. Arshdeep Singh led the bowling attack with figures of 3/24 at an economy rate of 6 in his spell of six overs.

Varun Chakravarthy (1/35), Axar Patel (1/35), and Shivam Dube (1/46) picked three wickets together, ensuring that India secured a crucial victory to strengthen their semifinal chances.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Men in Blue’s victory over Zimbabwe in Chennai.