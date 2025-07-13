5 Last-Minute Twists WWE Could Pull Ahead of Evolution 2025
WWE Evolution 2025 promises surprises, but unexpected twists could shake up the card even further. Here are five realistic changes that might happen at the last moment.
Giulia Might Shift to Title Defense Instead of the Battle Royal
While Giulia has been announced for the Women’s Battle Royal at Evolution, plans could shift last-minute. The Women’s United States Champion might instead issue an open challenge, turning the spotlight on her with a marquee singles match, possibly against a surprise return.
Jordynne Grace May Be Replaced in the Title Match by Her Own Partner
The NXT Women’s Championship match could be shaken up dramatically. If Jordynne Grace is attacked backstage and ruled out of action, her tag team partner Blake Monroe could slide into her spot, only for it to be revealed that Monroe orchestrated the ambush.
ZaRuca Might Implode, Leading to a New Tag Team Entering the Title Match
Sol Ruca and Zaria have shown cracks as a team on NXT. A betrayal at Great American Bash could rule them out of the Women’s Tag Team Championship match at Evolution. In their place, a returning duo like The IIconics could step in to fill the vacant spot.
Trish Stratus Could Be Replaced by Bianca Belair in a Major Title Clash
Trish Stratus is currently slated to face Tiffany Stratton, but a pre-show confrontation or "injury" could sideline the Hall of Famer. That scenario could open the door for Bianca Belair to return and step into a blockbuster match against Stratton instead.
