Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from International One Day matches (ODIs). However, he will be available for the T20 World Cup next year. Let's check out his net worth, assets, car collection

Glenn Maxwell, one of Australia’s most flamboyant and explosive cricketers, has announced his retirement from International One Day matches. Known for his aggressive batting style and useful off-spin, Maxwell has become a household name among cricket lovers globally. As of 2025, his estimated net worth stands at ₹120 crore INR ($15 million USD), making him one of the wealthiest active cricketers from Australia.

Rising Through the Ranks: Maxwell's Journey as an All-Rounder

Maxwell began his cricketing career as a promising all-rounder and steadily climbed the ranks with his powerful batting and reliable bowling. His dynamic performances, especially in limited-overs formats, have earned him a devoted fanbase across the world. From match-winning knocks to clutch bowling spells, Maxwell has consistently demonstrated why he’s considered one of cricket's premier all-round talents.

Glenn Maxwell’s Income Sources and Net Worth Breakdown

Maxwell’s net worth isn't just the result of his cricket salary. His income flows from diverse avenues including brand endorsements, investments, and appearances in popular T20 leagues like the IPL. Here's a breakdown of his earnings and assets:

Estimated Net Worth ₹120 Crore

Annual Average Income ₹14 to ₹18 Crore

IPL Salary (2024) ₹11 Crore

Luxury Cars ₹7 Crore

Personal Properties ₹9 Crore

ODI Match Fee ₹20 Lakh per match

Test Match Fee ₹30 Lakh per match

Yearly Growth: Maxwell’s Net Worth Over Time

Glenn Maxwell’s financial stature has grown significantly over the years. By 2025, his net worth reached $15 million, propelled by consistent earnings from cricket contracts, strategic investments, and a strong presence in T20 leagues worldwide.

Maxwell’s IPL Earnings: One of the Top-Paid Foreign Players

A vital contributor to multiple IPL teams over the years, Maxwell is among the highest-earning overseas players in the league. His flamboyant playing style has made him a prized asset for franchises like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

2025 Punjab Kings ₹4.20 Crore

2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹11 Crore

2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹11 Crore

2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹11 Crore

2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹14.25 Crore

2020 Kings XI Punjab ₹10.75 Crore

A Peek Into Glenn Maxwell's Lavish Lifestyle

Maxwell lives a comfortable life in Australia, where he owns a luxurious property estimated at around ₹10 crore. Apart from this residence, he also holds real estate in other countries, reflecting his keen eye for investments.

Car Enthusiast at Heart: Maxwell's Vehicle Collection

Though not known for flaunting extravagance, Maxwell does enjoy high-end cars. His collection includes models like the Nissan Maxima and several Audi vehicles, showcasing his taste for class and performance.