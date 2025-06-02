Glenn Maxwell ODI retirement: Revisiting the top 7 innings of Australia star all-rounder
Glenn Maxwell retired from ODIs after a 13-year career, marked by explosive batting and game-changing knocks. From his match-winning 201 against Afghanistan to crucial knocks under pressure, Maxwell's ODI career was filled with memorable innings.
Glenn Maxwell retires from ODIs
Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from his ODI career on June 2. He confirmed his decision to step away from the shorter format of the game in a long-form interview on the Final Word Podcast, where he revealed that the ODI format has taken a toll on his physical health on the back of his broken toe in 2022.
Glenn Maxwell pulled the curtain down on his ODI career after playing for 13 years and amassing 3990 runs, including 4 centuries and 23 fifties, at an average of 33.81 in 149 matches. Maxwell was part of the Australia team that won the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups. His last appearance in the format came in the Champions Trophy semifinal against India in Dubai.
As the sun set on Glenn Maxwell’s ODI career, let’s take a look at the top seven innings that defined him as one of the explosive, fearless, and game-changing all-rounders.
1. 201 vs Afghanistan (2023)
One of the finest performances by Glenn Maxwell is none other than his incredible yet valiant knock in the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Maxwell played a phenomenal unbeaten innings of 201 off 128 balls to help Australia chase down a 292-run target after being reeling at 91/7. His performance was a display of grit and determination as he was battling with cramps and played with just leg power for the majority of his innings, orchestrating a miraculous win and etching his name into World Cup folklore.
2. 95 vs England (2015)
Another best performance by the Australian star all-rounder was against England as he played a brilliant knock of 95 off 98 and then picked 4 wickets to help the side seal a 112-run victory in Perth. Australia were reeling at 60/4 when Maxwell walked in to bat at No.6 and anchored the innings to take the side past the 200-run mark before he was dismissed at 201/5. Australia eventually posted 278/8 before Maxwell-led bowling attack bundled out England for 166 in 39.1 overs.
3. 96 vs India (2016)
One of the performances that defined Glenn Maxwell’s ODI career was his knock against India in 2016. The right-handed flamboyant batter played a brilliant innings of 96 off 83 balls, falling just four runs short of his well-deserved century, to help Australia chase down the 296-run set by Team India in 48.5 overs. Maxwell almost took Australia to the finish line before he was dismissed at 295/6, having delivered a whirlwind knock that turned the tide of the game, cementing his reputation as a match-winner under pressure.
4. 108 vs England (2020)
Glenn Maxwell continued to establish himself as one of the match-winners under pressure with his century knock against England in Manchester in 2020. Chasing a mammoth 303, Australia were reeling at 73/5 and on the verge of a huge margin of defeat against Australia. However, Maxwell stitched a remarkable 212-run for the sixth wicket with Alex Carey and played a sensational knock of 108 off 90 balls to help Australia chase down a huge target set by England with just two balls to spare and secured a three-wicket win. With his Australia sealed the series 2-1.
5. 98 vs Pakistan (2019)
Glenn Maxwell played a blazing knock of 98 off 82 balls against Pakistan in the fourth match of the ODI series in Dubai. Australia were 140/5 when Maxwell and Alex Carey formed a crucial 134-run partnership for the sixth wicket to help the side post a respectable total of 277/7, which was successfully defended by the bowlers by restricting Pakistan to 271/8, despite centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Abid Ali. With his explosive 98, Maxwell once again showcased his ability to pull Australia out of tough situations, combining flair with composure under pressure.
6. 80 vs Sri Lanka (2022)
One of the best innings by Glenn Maxwell came in the ODI match against Sri Lanka in 2022, when he smashed an unbeaten 80 off 51 balls in Pallekale to guide Australia to a thrilling two-wicket win while chasing 282, the target revised from 301 due to rain in Pallekale. Coming in at 189/5, Maxwell counterattacked Sri Lanka bowlers with his fearless strokeplay, including six fours and as many towering sixes, finishing the match with two consecutive sixes to take the team through the finish and proving once again why he is considered one of the most dangerous finishers in world cricket.
7. 85 vs England (2015)
Glenn Maxwell played one of the finest knocks against England at Leeds in 2015, scoring 85 off 64 balls to help the side post a total of 299/7. Maxwell walked in to bat after Australia were reeling at 30/3, immediately counterattacked the English bowling lineup with his trademark aggression, including 10 fours and two sixes to shift the momentum. However, his batting effort went down in vain as England chased down the 300-run target in 48.2 overs. Maxwell’s performance further cemented his place in the ODI team, showcasing his ability to play impactful innings when the chips were down.