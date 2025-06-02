Image Credit : Getty

Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from his ODI career on June 2. He confirmed his decision to step away from the shorter format of the game in a long-form interview on the Final Word Podcast, where he revealed that the ODI format has taken a toll on his physical health on the back of his broken toe in 2022.

Glenn Maxwell pulled the curtain down on his ODI career after playing for 13 years and amassing 3990 runs, including 4 centuries and 23 fifties, at an average of 33.81 in 149 matches. Maxwell was part of the Australia team that won the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups. His last appearance in the format came in the Champions Trophy semifinal against India in Dubai.

As the sun set on Glenn Maxwell’s ODI career, let’s take a look at the top seven innings that defined him as one of the explosive, fearless, and game-changing all-rounders.