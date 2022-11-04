Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gerard Pique announces retirement from football at 35; tributes pour in

    Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from professional football at 35 and will play his final game on Saturday. Meanwhile, wishes have poured in from all across the globe.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    Legendary Spanish defender Gerard Pique of Barcelona has announced his retirement from competitive football at 35. On Saturday, he would play his final game, as Barca hosts Almeria in La Liga. He had begun his youth career with the Catalans in 1997 before moving to English giants Manchester United in 2004, where he made his senior debut. He was back in Barcelona in 2008 and has been a part of various global title successes. He has scored 52 career goals in 615 matches, besides winning the UEFA Champions League on four instances and the FIFA Club World Cup thrice.

    "I've decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I've always said there would be no other team after Barca, and that's how it will be. This Saturday's game will be my last at Camp Nou. I will become a regular fan. I will support the team," Pique said in a video statement.

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi roped in as BYJU'S Global Brand Ambassador for 'Education for All' initiative

    "It's been 25 years since I joined Barca. I left, and I came back. Football has given me everything, and Barca has given me everything. You, Culers, have given me everything. I will pass my love for Barca to my children as my family did with me. And, you know me, sooner or later, I'll be back. I'll see you at Camp Nou. Long live Barca, always," added Pique.

    As wishes poured in all over for Pique, Barca striker Patrick Kluivert said, "Thanks for everything", fellow Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte added, "You are great! Thank you". Also, his Catalan teammate Ferran Torres hailed him as "the best". Later, former Italian and his former United teammate Giuseppe Rossi reckoned, "A pleasure to share [the] locker room and the field together! You are number Rossi's 1 Gerry! A big hug. Enjoy you deserve it."

    ALSO READ: Is Kylian Mbappe bigger than PSG? 'God' Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives ultimate response

    Also, Pique's former Barcelona teammate and skipper Carles Puyol wrote on Twitter, "Thank you for everything, Geri. I am in shock. Many have been unfair to you. Few have defended the Barca shirt like you. I can always say that I played alongside you. It was a privilege. I love you, friend."

