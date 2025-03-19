user
user

NBA: The Top Contenders for Coach of the Year in 2025

NBA: The race for the NBA’s Coach of the Year award is heating up. Here are the top five coaches leading their teams to success and making a strong case for the prestigious honor.

Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

NBA: The 2024-25 NBA season has seen some outstanding coaching performances that have transformed teams into legitimate contenders. While the MVP race grabs the spotlight, the sideline masterminds are just as influential in shaping a championship-winning squad. Here are the top five coaches making the strongest push for the NBA Coach of the Year award.

Kenny Atkinson - Cleveland Cavaliers

After spending years in assistant coaching roles, Kenny Atkinson is proving why he deserved a head coaching gig. Under his leadership, the Cleveland Cavaliers have become a dominant force in the Eastern Conference, boasting a .780 win percentage, the best in the league. His focus on fluid ball movement and defensive discipline has taken the Cavs beyond their young-star potential, with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley thriving in his system.

Mark Daigneault - Oklahoma City Thunder

The reigning Coach of the Year isn’t slowing down. Mark Daigneault has continued to build on last season’s success, guiding the Thunder to a top-three spot in the West. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing at an MVP level and Chet Holmgren emerging as a defensive anchor, Daigneault’s ability to maximize young talent is on full display. OKC is currently ranked 2nd in defensive rating, proving Daigneault’s system is one of the most balanced in the NBA.

Also Read: NBA: 5 Players Who Played Through Injury and Delivered Legendary Performances

Joe Mazzulla - Boston Celtics

The Celtics own the best record in the NBA and have a staggering +10.5 net rating, the highest in the league. Mazzulla’s approach of empowering Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown while integrating Kristaps Porzingis has made Boston’s offense look smoother than ever. With the Celtics poised for a deep playoff run, he remains a front-runner for the award.

J.J. Redick - Los Angeles Lakers

A first-year coach making an impact? That’s exactly what J.J. Redick is doing in Los Angeles. Despite early skepticism, Redick has found a way to balance the LeBron James era while also developing young players. His focus on a fast-paced, three-heavy offense has the Lakers sitting in the top half of the West and looking like a team ready to make noise in the playoffs.

J.B. Bickerstaff - Detroit Pistons

Turning around a team that was at rock bottom isn’t easy, but J.B. Bickerstaff has done just that with the Detroit Pistons. After finishing last season with a franchise-worst 17 wins, Detroit has clawed its way into the play-in conversation, exceeding expectations. His trust in Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren has given Pistons fans something to believe in, making him a dark horse in the Coach of the Year discussion.

