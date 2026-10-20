Gagan Narang, 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, launched 'ABHYAS', a free digital shooting diary. Developed under Project Amarjeet, it helps athletes document training, track progress, and analyse performance for free.

Gagan Narang, 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist and Vice President of the Indian Olympic Association, along with Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Anuraj Singh, announced the launch of 'ABHYAS', a digital shooting diary being developed under Project Amarjeet. The platform is designed to help shooting athletes document their training, track progress, and gain a better understanding of their performance over time.

ABHYAS, which stands for 'A Blueprint of Honing Your Accuracy in Shooting', will be available free of cost, with no subscription fees. The initiative aims to make digital tools for training documentation and performance analysis accessible to athletes regardless of their financial circumstances or training setup, as per a press release.

Drawing on the role that training diaries have played in an athlete’s development, ABHYAS seeks to bring a more structured approach to recording practice sessions, competition performances, technical observations and equipment changes. The platform is being developed for Olympic rifle and pistol shooting disciplines.

A Tool for Every Shooter

Speaking about the initiative, Gagan Narang said, “Throughout my shooting career, maintaining a training diary helped me understand my performance beyond the scores. It allowed me to look back at training sessions, identify patterns and understand what was working and what needed improvement. We want to make this practice accessible to every shooter through ABHYAS. The platform will be free forever because an athlete’s access to a tool like this should not depend on their financial circumstances. Technology can help athletes understand their training better, but the hard work, discipline and commitment must come from them. Our aim is to give shooters a resource that supports them throughout their journey.”

Platform Features and Development

The platform is being developed to include digital training and competition diaries, shot plotting, performance tracking, equipment records and space for technical observations and personal reflections. These features are intended to help athletes build a consistent record of their training and identify patterns in their performance over time.

ABHYAS also aims to support conversations between athletes and coaches by providing a record of training sessions, technical adjustments and progress. For young and emerging shooters, developing the habit of recording and reviewing training can help build greater awareness of their performance and areas that need attention.

About Project Amarjeet

The initiative is part of Project Amarjeet, established by Narang and Singh in loving memory of Narang’s mother, Amarjit Narang. The launch is planned to coincide with her birth anniversary, giving the initiative a personal significance for the family. Through Project Amarjeet, Narang and Singh aim to contribute to the development of India's shooting ecosystem by improving access to resources and support for athletes at different stages of their sporting careers.

How to Register

Ahead of the official launch, shooting athletes, coaches and academies can register their interest in ABHYAS at www.abhyas.projectamarjeet.in. Further details about the platform’s features, availability and rollout will be announced in due course. (ANI)