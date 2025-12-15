Suryakumar Yadav faces fan backlash after another batting failure in Dharamsala, raising concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India secured a seven‑wicket win over South Africa in the third T20I at Dharamsala on Sunday, December 14, taking a 2‑1 lead in the series. Yet, despite the team’s success, captain Suryakumar Yadav once again found himself under scrutiny for his continued struggles with the bat.

Fans expressed frustration on social media, mocking the skipper after his post‑match comments. “Stop lying every time you get the mic,” one fan wrote, reacting to Yadav’s statement that he was batting well in practice sessions and was only short of runs, not form.

India’s bowlers had restricted South Africa to 117 all out, setting up a comfortable chase. Walking in at number four, Suryakumar Yadav faced little scoreboard pressure but failed to capitalize. He managed only 12 runs from 11 deliveries at a strike rate of 109.09 before being dismissed, leaving questions about his ability to close games.

The batting slump has persisted since the Asia Cup 2025. In that tournament, Suryakumar Yadav scored just 72 runs across six innings, averaging 18 with a strike rate of 101.40. His struggles continued in the subsequent five‑match T20I series in Australia. Although India won the series, Yadav contributed only 84 runs in four innings, averaging 28.00.

The current series against South Africa has offered little improvement. In three innings, Suryakumar Yadav has accumulated just 29 runs at an average of 9.66 and a strike rate of 111.53. These numbers stand in stark contrast to his dominant IPL 2025 campaign, where he amassed 717 runs in 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91.

The inability to replicate domestic success on the international stage has become a major talking point. With the 2026 T20 World Cup approaching, Yadav’s form is a growing concern, particularly given his role as captain. His leadership has guided India to victories, but his personal batting returns have left fans and analysts questioning whether he can deliver under global pressure.

In the post‑match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav attempted to downplay the criticism, insisting that his batting in nets remained strong. However, the disconnect between practice form and match performance has fueled skepticism. Fans have not hesitated to voice their disappointment, with trolling intensifying after each low score.

