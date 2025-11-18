- Home
Sanju Samson’s Kerala bungalow, luxury cars, and fitness‑driven lifestyle reveal the stylish side of India’s star cricketer.
A Peek Into Sanju Samson’s Luxury Life
Sanju Samson, India’s stylish wicketkeeper‑batter and former Rajasthan Royals captain, has carved a niche both on the pitch and off it. Known for his elegant stroke play and calm leadership, Samson has also built a lifestyle that reflects prosperity, ambition, and a taste for understated luxury.
Kerala Bungalow Worth ₹6 Crore
Samson owns a lavish bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, valued at around ₹6 crore. The property blends traditional Kerala aesthetics with modern architecture, offering spacious interiors and landscaped surroundings. It stands as a symbol of his deep connection to his roots while showcasing his success.
In‑House Gym & Fitness Zone
- Samson’s home includes a dedicated gym space, allowing him to train without leaving his residence.
- Equipped with modern fitness machines and reflective interiors, it supports his professional cricket regimen.
- Large windows bring in natural light, creating a motivating environment for workouts.
Lifestyle Corners & Showpiece Spaces
- His bungalow features custom storage areas for personal collections, including shoes and memorabilia.
- The design emphasizes open layouts, warm tones, and natural lighting, balancing elegance with comfort.
- A balcony with greenery and seating offers a peaceful retreat after matches and training.
Cars That Define His Taste
His garage features premium vehicles including an Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, and a Range Rover Sport. These cars highlight his preference for comfort and performance, aligning with his image as one of India’s most stylish cricketers.
Fitness And Lifestyle
A fitness enthusiast, Samson maintains a disciplined routine. His lifestyle is marked by regular workouts, fashion choices, and travel, often shared with fans on social media. He balances luxury with simplicity, investing in real estate while keeping his public persona grounded.