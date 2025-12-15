India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav’s form is under scrutiny after another cheap dismissal vs South Africa. Claiming he’s ‘out of runs, not out of form,’ his recent stats tell a different story, raising concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s form has come under further scrutiny following his yet another cheap dismissal in the third T20I of the five-match T20I series against South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, December 15.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Men in Blue took a series lead 2–1 with a commanding 7-wicket win over the Proteas. With a modest 118-run target, Team India chased it down with 25 balls to spare, and Abhishek Sharma starred with a quickfire knock of 35 off 18 balls, including 3 sixes and as many boundaries, at an impressive strike rate of 194.44, setting the tone for the hosts’ run chase. Tilak Varma (25*) and Shubman Gill (28) contributed with valuable runs to steer India home comfortably.

Earlier, the resurgent Indian bowling attack dismantled South Africa’s batting line-up, with Arshdeep Singh (2/14), Harshit Rana (2/34), Varun Chakravarthy (2/11), and Kuldeep Yadav (2/12) sharing eight wickets among them to bundle the visitors out for a below-par total.

Suryakumar Yadav Failed To Deliver Again

With the T20 World Cup 2026 just around the corner, the fans and experts expect to see Suryakumar Yadav getting back to his groove and delivering consistent performances at the top order. However, India's T20I skipper has been struggling to find his rhythm in the home series against South Africa. Despite playing on Indian soil, the conditions he is familiar with, Suryakumar was unable to get runs.

In the first T20I, Suryakumar was dismissed for 12 off 11 balls in Cuttack, followed by a 5-run dismissal during the Men in Blue’s mammoth 214-run chase in Mullanpur. In the recently concluded third match of the series in Dharamshala, the India T20I skipper yet again failed to deliver despite a 118-run chase, as he was dismissed for 12 off 11 balls, including four boundaries.

Scroll to load tweet…

In three matches, Suryakumar has scored 29 runs at an average of 9.67, highlighting his struggles in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. This is a worrying trend for India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

As a captain, Suryakumar Yadav has not been able to lead the team from the front with his willow, with his batting returns failing to match the expectations placed on him. Despite playing on home soil, the 35-year-old swashbuckling batter, who is often known for his explosive strokeplay and fearless approach, has struggled to get runs under his belt in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

‘Not Out of Form, But Out of Runs’

Team India T20I skipper’s form has been one of the major talking points in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, given that the T20 World Cup is just a couple of months away. When asked about a poor run of form, Suryakumar Yadav hits back at criticism, stating that he is not out of form rather out of runs.

“See, the thing is that I have been batting beautifully in the nets. I am trying everything that is in my control. When the game comes, when the runs have to come, they will definitely come,” the India T20I skipper said at the post-match presentation.

“But yes, I am looking for runs. Not out of form, but definitely out of runs,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav’s statement amid the growing concern about his form has added another layer to the ongoing debate around his T20I returns. Being a captain of the team, Suryakumar Yadav is under pressure to deliver with the bat.

SKY’s Remark Contradicts His T20I Stats

‘Not out of form, but definitely out of runs’ - the statement by Suryakumar Yadav is contradicted by his T20I numbers, which reflect a lean patch over 30 matches. Ever since taking India’s full-time T20I captain, things have gone haywire for the swashbuckling batter, who used to smash boundaries and sixes at his will.

In 30 T20I matches since assuming full-time T20I captaincy duties, Suryakumar Yadav has aggregated 443 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 18.45. This year, the 35-year-old has managed to score just 213 runs at an average of 14.20, crossing the 30-plus mark only twice, highlighting a concerning dip in form for India’s T20I skipper. If we take the last 10 matches, Suryakumar has scored 131 runs at an average of 14.55.

Scroll to load tweet…

As Suryakumar said that he is out of form, not out of runs, the numbers seem to tell a very different story. The runs often come when the player is in rhythm and form, and in Suryakumar’s case, both his form and numbers suggest a concerning slump. The veteran Mumbai batter now faces mounting pressure to regain his touch ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

With two more matches left in the ongoing series against South Africa, and a five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January, Suryakumar Yadav cannot afford to extend his lean patch, as his consistent performances is crucial for him to regain the confidence among the fans and selectors, and lead India confidently into the T20 World Cup 2026.