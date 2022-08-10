Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA World Cup 2022 to start a day early for hosts Qatar's opening game - Reports

    First Published Aug 10, 2022, 6:28 PM IST

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar. The hosts want to play the opening game and have asked FIFA to start the competition a day early, on November 20.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The football world is impatiently waiting for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to get underway in Qatar later this year, with 32 teams set to battle. The tournament is scheduled to start on November 21 and run until December 18. While four matches are slated for the opening day, hosts Qatar will be playing the third match on the day. As the hosts have been playing the opening game according to the tradition since the 2206 edition in Germany, Qatar has requested the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to start the competition a day early, as it can play the opening game on November 20.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to The Athletic and other media houses, FIFA is expected to grant Qatar its request, with the tournament now set to run between November 20 and December 18. Qatar will be playing its opening match against Ecuador at 9.30 PM (IST) at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

    ALSO READ: BARCELONA AND CHELSEA 'VERY CLOSE' TO REACHING 80 MILLION EUROS DEAL FOR FRENKIE DE JONG

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On the other hand, German champion Bayern Munich had embroiled itself in a controversy after signing a lucrative sponsorship with Qatar Airways in 2018. As for the same, the club president Herbert Hainer has informed that it would re-look into the deal. Fans have been vocal against the agreement owing to Qatar's human rights record criticisms, especially concerning the migrant workers and their treatment.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "The contract expires in 2023. We agreed that we would conduct a detailed analysis after the World Cup. Then, we will consider how to proceed. It is an overall process with every sponsorship contract. We check towards the end how it went and what the future could look like," said Hainer to Abendzeitung.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Barcelona and Chelsea 'very close' to reaching 80 million euros deal for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong snt

    Barcelona and Chelsea 'very close' to reaching 80 million euros deal for Frenkie de Jong

    football explained semi-automated offside technology that will debut in UEFA Super Cup real madrid vs eintracht frankfurt snt

    Explained: What is semi-automated offside technology that will debut in UEFA Super Cup?

    Mumbai Indians get extended family in Emirates and Cape Town-ayh

    Mumbai Indians get extended 'family' in Emirates and Cape Town

    football #EmptyOldTrafford trends as anti-Glazer protesters call fans to boycott Manchester United vs Liverpool snt

    #EmptyOldTrafford trends as anti-Glazer protesters call fans to boycott Man United vs Liverpool

    Rohit Sharma: Want to make sure that India's future is in safe hands-ayh

    Rohit Sharma: 'Want to make sure that India's future is in safe hands'

    Recent Stories

    Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe snt

    Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe

    England batting icon Ben Stokes documentary to release soon; here is when you can watch it-ayh

    England batting icon Ben Stokes' documentary to release soon; here's when you can watch it

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 special restaurant offers to celebrate sibling bond - adt

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 special restaurant offers to celebrate sibling bond

    Raksha Bandhan First Review Akshay Khanna film a hit or flop Twinkle Khanna answers drb

    Raksha Bandhan First Review: Akshay Khanna’s film a hit or flop? Twinkle Khanna answers

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India - adt

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

    Recent Videos

    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon